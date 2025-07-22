Roman Reigns and Jey Uso's team gets a name from WWE legend after RAW

A few days ago, Roman Reigns was given the name &quot;God Mode&quot; by a WWE Hall of Famer after his return on RAW, which got wrestling fans buzzing. Now, Rikishi has seemingly given a name to Reigns and Jey Uso's team on the red brand that's a riff on the nickname he gave to The Original Tribal Chief.Even though Seth Rollins is on a sabbatical following his injury at Saturday Night's Main Event 2025, Roman Reigns' return has filled that gap. His alliance with Jey has become the biggest topic on RAW. Reigns had a verbal showdown with Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, and Paul Heyman on this week's show, which ended with Jey Uso helping his cousin to take down their rivals.The Yeet Master's father, Rikishi, has now taken to his X account to address his son and Reigns teaming up on RAW. The WWE Hall of Famer seemingly gave the duo the name 'GOD Created,&quot; which seems like an extension of the &quot;God Mode&quot; name he gave to Roman Reigns. Check out his tweet below:&quot;#GODCreated Family, not just some faction “#Facts,&quot; the tweed read.Going by the looks of it, it's safe to say WWE is building to a tag team match pitting Reigns and Jey against Breakker and Reed at SummerSlam 2025 next month.