Jey Uso sends a three-word message after seemingly addressing rumors related to female WWE Superstar

Jey Uso sent a three-word message after seemingly addressing his rumors related to female WWE Superstar, Jaida Parker. Parker is signed to the NXT brand where she has made a huge name. She is regarded as one of the best talents in the division and has unsuccessfully challenged for the NXT Women's Championship.

Meanwhile, Jey's stock continues to rise on the main roster, where he broke out as a singles superstar in 2023.

On Instagram, Jey seemingly reacted to the rumors linking him with Parker. In a follow-up story, the former Intercontinental Champion sent a three-word message, as she shared a video of him working out.

"HERE I GO," wrote Jey.

Teddy Long has big expectations from Jey Uso's upcoming match with Gunther

Jey Uso has been on an incredible run as of late. He defeated Drew McIntyre at the RAW on Netflix premiere and immediately set his sights on the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

Jey will challenge Gunther for the title at Saturday Night's Main Event and Teddy Long is quite excited for the clash between the two superstars. Speaking on The Wrestling Time Machine, he said:

"It is Jey's moment, finally. I'm really excited about this and I can't wait to watch it. You take Gunther, like I've always said, this man has come a long way in a short time. He is phenomenal. Jey Uso, seasoned veteran man, these two guys are gonna put on a hell of a match."

Jey won his first singles championship by defeating Bron Breakker for the Intercontinental Championship in 2024. However, his reign ended after 28 days, as Breakker regained the title to become a two-time champion.

Jey's goal will be to dethrone Gunther, who became the World Heavyweight Champion at the 2024 SummerSlam Premium Live Event.

