Jey Uso sends two-word message after a huge segment with top superstars on WWE SmackDown

Jey Uso was involved in a major segment on this week's episode of WWE SmackDown.

The Bloodline member, alongside his brother Jimmy Uso, ambushed Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn during the KO Show. The two tag teams will collide at WrestleMania 39.

Taking to Instagram, Jey sent a two-word message after The Usos' segment with Zayn and Owens:

"Lions out [blood drop emoji]" wrote Jey

Check out a screengrab of Jey Uso's Instagram story:

The Usos recently accepted Zayn and Owens' challenge for WrestleMania 39 and will defend the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

A few weeks ago, Jey was finally reunited with his family after betraying the former Honorary Uce. This eventually led to Owens and Zayn getting back on the same page.

Jim Cornette claimed that Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens' roles have reversed in WWE

Jim Cornette recently claimed that Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn's roles have reversed compared to their days on the independent circuit.

Speaking on Drive Thru, Cornette stated that Owens (formerly known as Kevin Steen), was the most popular of the two, whereas, El Generico played the "little buddy" role. Cornette said:

"They started with Kevin Owens coming out and he got a pop but then they transitioned to the Sami music and the fans lose their sh*t. And for a long time is fed like, in the Ring of Honor days, Steen was the guy and Generico was the little buddy and now the worms have turned,"

Zayn was recently unable to dethrone Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title. However, he will have the opportunity to end The Usos' historic title run, alongside his long-term friend.

