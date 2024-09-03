Jey Uso sends a two-word message after Rhea Ripley yeets on WWE RAW

Tonight's episode of WWE RAW was a successful one for Jey Uso, Rhea Ripley, and Damian Priest. The Terror Twins finally have some backup against The Judgment Day.

While Ripley injured her ankle on the show, Priest and Uso teamed up in the main event of WWE RAW. They defeated Finn Balor and JD McDonagh, following which the babyface trio celebrated in the ring to close out the show.

Rhea Ripley did the "YEET" multiple times at the end of WWE RAW despite being on crutches, much to Jey Uso and the crowd's delight. The company's official Instagram handle posted a reel of it and The YEET Master reposted it on his story.

Uso even sent a two-word message regarding Mami's actions: "SHE KNO.."

Check out a screengrab of his story below:

Image credit: @uceyjucey's Instagram story

This seems to be the next step in Rhea Ripley and Jey Uso's potential romance. The former Bloodline member stepped up his pursuit of a relationship with Mami following her return, amid troubles with Dominik Mysterio. Now that the coast is clear, the two could be paired together for a while.

It remains to be seen how long Uso will be involved with Ripley, especially considering a reunion with Roman Reigns is potentially around the corner.

