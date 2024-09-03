WWE RAW - Best and Worst - 2 former world champions injured; massive Roman Reigns reunion scrapped?

WWE RAW delivered a blockbuster episode tonight, with a lot happening all at once. Bad Blood is coming up next month and the stage has been set for an epic event.

We saw the start of a brand-new world title feud, while a couple of ongoing stories have escalated to the point of no return. However, some unforeseen circumstances led to some unfortunate bookings.

Let's get into it; the good and the bad. Here are the biggest talking points from tonight's episode of WWE RAW.

3. Best/Worst: The reunion's off?

Sami Zayn (left) & Gunther (right) [Image credits: WWE.com]

Anytime Sami Zayn is inserted into a high-profile storyline on WWE RAW is a positive. He looks set to challenge Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship. However, there is a slight issue. It seems like Zayn's plans to reunite with Jey Uso have been scrapped, for now at least.

The YEET Master helped out The Terror Twins against The Judgment Day on WWE RAW tonight. However, that is not it for Uso. He also has a potential feud with Bron Breakker coming up, especially based on their backstage interaction.

So, with so much happening, we may have to wait for a while until Jey Uso and Sami Zayn officially get back together. If there are plans for the original Bloodline to reunite, the window will become especially small following Bad Blood.

There even is a chance that Zayn is not even a part of it, leaving Roman Reigns to find another superstar to team with him and The Usos.

#2. Worst: World Tag Team Champions? Seriously?!

Speaking of The Judgment Day, you would not believe Finn Balor and JD McDonagh are World Tag Team Champions. They won the titles in June 2024 and are yet to defend them even once. It is September. WWE RAW was indicative of Balor and McDonagh's entire reign.

The Terror Twins got one over on The Judgment Day yet again following Bash in Berlin, making the heel group look pretty weak. The World Tag Team Champions racked up another non-title loss, this time to the aforementioned team of Damian Priest and Jey Uso. That is not a good look at all.

#2. Best: Mami's got a crutch

Despite everything we have said about Finn Balor and JD McDonagh, the show-long angle involving Rhea Ripley was a fun one. Mami injured her ankle in the opening segment of WWE RAW, as it got caught in the ropes. Liv Morgan did not hesitate to destroy it.

This was an effective way for the Women's World Champion to exact revenge after she got pinned at Bash in Berlin. We got some fun shenanigans, including Ripley hitting Morgan with her crutch while limping during the main event.

A solid set-up for their eventual title rematch.

#1. Worst: Bronson Reed's replacement on WWE RAW

Image credit: WWE.com

It was out of everyone's control, but Bronson Reed's missing WWE RAW made tonight slightly worse. He had been on an incredible roll, injuring people left and right. So, it is unfortunate that Reed had to be replaced in the Intercontinental Championship No.1 Contender's tournament.

His replacement turned out to be the man he injured last week, Braun Strowman. This was a backward move, slightly undermining the impact of Bronson Reed's Tsunami on top of the car. Strowman was not at his best but got the win anyway.

This spot could have been given to someone else instead while maintaining Reed's aura. However, as long as he recovers in time, it looks like the Australian star will interfere in next week's Fatal Four-Way Match and take out Braun again.

#1. Best: There's only one place to go

After the way he lost at Bash in Berlin, the latest episode of WWE RAW was especially important for Drew McIntyre.

The Scottish Warrior had to lay it in on CM Punk, and that is exactly what he did. McIntyre brutally beat up his arch nemesis, literally to a bloody pulp. Punk, who had cut a happy promo before getting attacked, left the arena on a stretcher and still got attacked backstage.

Drew McIntyre also destroyed the bracelet as the WWE RAW crowd gasped. After such a beatdown, there is only one place left for him and CM Punk to go. Hell in a Cell. This will be the likely main event of Bad Blood, with the two rivals going at it one final time.

A beatdown of this level was absolutely needed to ensure there was enough fire left between Punk and McIntyre to warrant a Hell in a Cell match. That is exactly what we got on WWE RAW.

