Rhea Ripley kicked off the WWE RAW after Bash in Berlin, and now that Pat McAfee was gone, Wade Barret and Joe Tessitore were on commentary. Ripley said that now that Dominik and Liv Morgan were defeated, she wanted a shot at the Women's World Title.

Dominik showed up with a black eye he got during their match in Berlin and said that Liv would accept the challenge, but she wasn't there tonight. He added that Liv would beat Rhea like she had done before, and after he wins the Intercontinental Championship, they will both be champions.

The Eradicator was taunting Dominik and Liv before Morgan attacked her out of nowhere but got taken down with an elbow. Rhea tried to attack Dom but got her foot stuck on the ropes before Liv attacked her leg, unloading on her with kicks.

Damian Priest showed up to make the save, and Liv and Dom ran off before we headed for the first match of the night.

WWE Monday Night RAW Results (September 2, 2024):

American Made def. Alpha Academy

Shayna Baszler def. Zelina Vega

Ilja Dragunov def. Dragon Lee & Dominik Mysterio

Unholy Union def. Damage CTRL

Braun Strowman def. Sheamus & Ludwig Kaiser

Damian Priest & Jey Uso def. Judgment Day

WWE RAW Results: Alpha Academy vs. American Made

The match started off with a big brawl, and The Creed Brothers isolated Akira Tozawa after clearing the ring. Otis was tagged in and took Brutus Creed down with a clothesline on the outside before Julius took him down with knees to the face. Back in the ring, Otis caught Julius off a crossbody and hit a big slam.

Ivy Nile was tagged in and taunted Otis before Maxxine Dupri rushed in and unloaded on her. Otis tagged back in and took down the Creeds before clearing the ring as Maxxine hit a big dive on the trio outside.

Back after a break, the Creeds were back in control, but Tozawa hit a German Suplex on Julius and sent Brutus outside before getting a big dive.

Julius took Tozawa down, and Otis took Julius out before Brutus got the Brutus Bomb on Otis. Ivy and Maxxine were in the ring, and the latter got a takedown and was about to hit the caterpillar elbow like Otis, but a distraction from Chad Gable allowed Ivy to lock in the Dragon Sleeper for the win.

Result: American Made def. Alpha Academy on RAW

Grade: B

Gable got on the mic after the match and called out The Wyatt Sicks for getting involved in his match with Howdy last week. Gable called for an eight-man tag match with the Wyatts, and he wanted it to be a street fight as well!

The lights went out, and Howdy showed up with a mic, talking about losing his sanity before accepting the challenge. The rest of the Wyatts showed up around him before the cameras cut out, and when we returned, they were all gone.

WWE RAW Results: Shayna Baszler vs. Zelina Vega

Zelina Vega got a takedown early on and sent Shayna Baszler outside with a big dropkick. Back after a break on RAW, Shayna was in control but took a big elbow before her vertical suplex was countered with a modified stunner.

Vega got a DDT and headed up top for the moonsault before getting a near fall. PFC tried to interfere, and Zoey Stark took a 619, and Sonya Deville was hit with a Meteora from Vega. Baszler was able to get back up and hit a knee to the face off the distraction and get the win.

Result: Shayna Baszler def. Zelina Vega on RAW

The PFC attacked Vega after the match, and Lyra Valkyria was out to make the save. The trio took her down as well before Deville called out everyone, including the crowd, saying that no one was capable enough to face them.

Grade: B-

Backstage, Damian Priest told Rhea Ripley that he had tried to book a match against Finn Balor, but Balor would only face him in a tag match. Damian was about to give up on the idea since Rhea was injured, but Ripley said that she had someone in mind.

CM Punk was out next and got a big reaction from the Denver crowd before celebrating his win at Bash in Berlin. He congratulated Gunther on his win as well before saying that he was looking to face the World Heavyweight Champion soon.

Punk was celebrating with the crowd, standing on the announce desk, when Drew McIntyre showed up in a hoodie and dropped him on the desk. Drew smashed his head on the announce desk before Wade Barret tried to stop him.

Drew ignored Barret and hit a Claymore before dropping him on the announce desk once more. He dragged Punk back into the ring and hit another Claymore before stomping on his head.

Officials came in to stop Drew McIntyre before he took the bracelet from Punk and tore it, shoving the beads into Punk's mouth. Drew hit a third claymore and unloaded on Punk once more before Adam Pearce came in to stop McIntyre. Drew was dragged off by officials as medics came in to stretcher Punk away, and we headed for a break on RAW.

As the medics were rolling Punk to the ambulance, Drew ran in and attacked him once more, ripping off the neck brace. Punk was bleeding from the mouth after Drew unloaded on him once more and tried to take his eyes out.

WWE RAW Results: Dominik Mysterio vs. Dragon Lee vs. Ilja Dragunov

Dominik Mysterio attacked both opponents, but Ilja Dragunov and Dragon Lee teamed up against him and tossed him outside. Dom came back and took Lee out with a big slam before Dragunov hit a double German Suplex. After a break on RAW, Carlito came in and attacked Dragon Lee at ringside before Damian Priest ran in and took him out.

Priest chased after Dom who disappeared into the crowd, leaving the match. In the ring, Lee got the double stomp on Dragunov in the corner before getting a big superkick. Dragunov took a knee strike and another superkick but came back with the Torpedo Moscow before getting the win.

Result: Ilja Dragunov def. Dragon Lee & Dominik Mysterio on RAW

Grade: B

Braun Strowman returned after being put through the roof of a car and wanted to replace Bronson Reed in the Triple Threat match. Adam Pearce was skeptical about his condition but decided to let him join the match anyway.

WWE RAW Results: Damage CTRL vs. Unholy Union

Kairi Sane and Isla Dawn kicked off the match and the match headed outside early on as SKY took down both opponents with a moonsault. Back on RAW after a break, Dawn and Fyre were in control, and Isla got a big German Suplex on Kairi.

Kairi accidentally hit Bianca Belair outside the ring, and Jade Cargill took her down. In the ring, IYO SKY was in trouble and took a cheap shot from Dawn before she and Fyre hit the KLR bomb/Reverse STO combo on IYO for the win.

Result: Unholy Union def. Damage CTRL on RAW

Grade: B-

Backstage, Damian Priest asked Rhea what the mystery tag partner said. Ripley laughed at him and said, 'Yeet,' confirming that it was indeed Jey Uso.

Gunther was out next and said that he beat 'the greatest version of Randy Orton' before declaring himself the greatest World Heavyweight Champion in history. Sam Zayn interrupted the champ and stepped into the ring, and said that all of his heroes won the Intercontinental Championship before winning the Heavyweight title and he was going to do the same.

The champ told Sami that he fell off after losing the IC title but noted that Zayn had a history of picking himself back up. However, Gunther responded to the challenge with a 'no' and walked off.

Sami called Gunther back and asked why he was backing down from the fight. He said that he was scared of facing Zayn, the only superstar to defeat him. Sami got on the ropes and said he would be the World Champion before Gunther turned around and walked backstage.

Jey Uso was backstage and was talking about his match tonight when Bron Breakker showed up to taunt him. Breakker told Jey to quit the Intercontinental title tournament now and save himself the trouble. Uso called him a rookie and said that once he was done with The Judgment Day, he would win the tournament and beat Bron for the IC title.

WWE RAW Results: Braun Strowman vs. Sheamus vs. Ludwig Kaiser

Braun Strowman steamrolled through both opponents on the outside before Kaiser sidestepped a big tackle and sent him crashing through the barricades. Back on RAW after a break, Kaiser set up for the running knee on the outside, but Braun tossed an office chair onto him and took him out.

Sheamus caught Braun on the ropes before the Beats of the Bodhran, but Kaiser came back and took The Celtic Warrior down. Sheamus got the Brogue Kick on Kaiser and was about to end the match when Pete Dunne dragged him outside the ring and hit him with a shillelagh. Braun took advantage of the distraction and hit the running powerslam on Kaiser for the win.

Result: Braun Strowman def. Sheamus & Ludwig Kaiser on RAW

Grade: B

WWE RAW Results: Damian Priest & Jey Uso vs. Judgment Day

Finn Balor tagged out right away, and JD McDonagh got kicked straight out of the ring by Damian Priest. JD came back and was tossed into the corner before Jey came in and hit some big elbows and kicks. Balor and JD isolated Jey Uso in the corner before Uso sent both of them outside and hit a big dive.

Back after a break on RAW, JD locked in a submission hold on Jey before Uso broke out and took him out with an enzugiri. Tags were made, and Balor got a takedown and a slingblade on Priest before the latter came back with clotheslines, but the chokeslam was reversed.

JD got a cheap shot, letting Balor get a near fall before Priest got a double takedown, and Jey tagged in for a double crossbody. Jey got superkicks and a spear on JD before trying for the splash, but Liv Morgan showed up and dropped him on the ropes.

Balor came back and got the slingblade and the double dropkick before hitting the Coup de Grace. JD got the moonsault on Jey but Priest broke up the pin. Rhea Ripley came out, and Liv taunted her before The Eradicator attacked her with the crutch.

Back in the ring, Balor took a spear, and JD took the Razor's Edge before Jey got the Uso Splash for the win.

Result: Damian Priest & Jey Uso def. Judgment Day

Damian, Rhea, and Jey celebrated in the ring as WWE RAW went off the air.

Grade: B+

