Jey Uso set to face top champion in a blockbuster match at upcoming WWE show

Jey Uso will be in singles action this week on WWE SmackDown. The Bloodline member will face his arch-rival and former stablemate, Sami Zayn.

At WrestleMania 39, The Usos lost the Undisputed Tag Team Championships to the team of Zayn and Kevin Owens in the main event of Night 1.

Taking to Twitter, WWE announced the blockbuster singles match between Zayn and Jey.

The Usos and The Bloodline have been feuding with Zayn for months. At the Royal Rumble premium live event, the former Honorary Uce betrayed Roman Reigns.

This eventually led to Jey Uso being forced to pick a side between Zayn and his family. On an episode of RAW, The Right Hand Man betrayed his former stablemate to reunite with The Bloodline.

Rikishi recently praised The Usos and Roman Reigns for their WWE WrestleMania 39 achievement

At WrestleMania 39, Roman Reigns retained the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes in the main event of Night 2. Meanwhile, The Usos lost their tag team titles in the main event of the first night.

Taking to Instagram, Rikishi praised his family members for headlining both nights of The Show of Shows. The legend even gave a shoutout to Paul Heyman for his incredible work. Rikishi wrote:

"Family Headlines Both Nights Wrestlemania. Unheard of but now you know who did. The Bloodline @thesamoandynasty lives on !! I am beyond SAMOAN PROUD .. way to go boys Malo Galue 🇼🇸🇦🇸🤙🏾🙏🏾💪🏾🤝🏾 #anoaistrong #FatuStrength. Much respect to the wiseman too PH"

In the aftermath of WrestleMania 39, it remains to be seen who Reigns' next title challenger is going to be. The feud between The Usos and Zayn & Owens is likely to continue going forward and could further play into Reigns' angle with Jey Uso.

