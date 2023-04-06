WWE legend comments on The Bloodline's "unheard of" achievement at WrestleMania 39

The Bloodline had a busy WrestleMania 39 during which The Usos and Roman Reigns defended their titles. WWE legend Rikishi recently took to Instagram to comment on their achievements.

The Usos defended their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship on the first night of WrestleMania 39. They faced off against Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn for the titles. Unfortunately, Jimmy and Jey Uso were unable to retain their belts at The Show of Shows.

Roman Reigns then put his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line against Cody Rhodes on Night Two of 'Mania. The Tribal Chief retained his title after getting some help from The Usos and Solo Sikoa.

The Usos’ father Rikishi took to Instagram to comment on The Bloodline’s achievement at The Grandest Stage of Them All. He shared a photo of Reigns after his win, and The Usos at WrestleMania with the following caption:

"Family Headlines Both Nights Wrestlemania. Unheard of but now you know who did. The Bloodline @thesamoandynasty “ lives on !! I am beyond SAMOAN PROUD .. way to go boys Malo Galue 🇼🇸🇦🇸🤙🏾🙏🏾💪🏾🤝🏾 #anoaistrong #FatuStrength. Much respect to the wiseman too PH"

Check out the post below:

The company has been hosting the premium live event over two nights since 2020. Members of the villainous faction became the first family to main event both nights of WWE's annual extravaganza.

A member of The Bloodline is ready to be a top guy in WWE

Solo Sikoa has featured in The Bloodline since joining the fold at Clash at the Castle. He has been instrumental in helping Roman Reigns retain his title on a few occasions.

The Enforcer has proven himself over the past several months. He recently picked up his first loss on the main roster against Cody Rhodes before WrestleMania 39.

According to Anoa'i family member Lance Anoa'i, Sikoa is ready to be a top guy in the company. He took to Twitter to praise The Enforcer and said that he was ready for the big league.

"To be apart of the greatest wrestling Family ever just makes me PROUD. 4 members apart of both nights main event of @WrestleMania Greatest Tag team Champions ever [The] Uso! [Solo Sikoa] my man is ready to be a top guy and then [Roman Reigns] he is just on another level!" wrote Lance.

WWE could bring in Lance to join his family members in the faction. It would be interesting to see it grow even more before it ultimately implodes.

Are you excited to see what’s next for The Bloodline? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

