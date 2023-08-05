Jey Uso set for a massive first-time-ever match on SmackDown ahead of Tribal Combat at SummerSlam

Jey Uso will be in action against Solo Sikoa on tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown.

Hours before the show, WWE confirmed that Jey will face his own brother in a blockbuster singles match. The Real Chief will have his hands full a day before his Tribal Combat clash against Roman Reigns.

Sikoa previously pledged allegiance to The Tribal Chief, as he chose to stay loyal to The Bloodline and not join forces with The Usos. However, things were quite different for Jimmy and Jey.

This will be the first-ever singles match between Jey and Sikoa. The Enforcer has only suffered a handful of losses since moving up to the main roster and has been heavily protected by WWE.

Hence, the outcome of the match will be worth keeping an eye out for, considering that Jey himself will be challenging for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Sarah Schreiber has predicted Jey Uso to beat Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns will be heading into SummerSlam as the favorite to retain his Undisputed WWE Universal Title.

However, considering the fact that Jey Uso pinned Reigns at Money in the Bank, a handful of predictions has backed Jey to do the unthinkable in Detroit.

One such prediction was from Sarah Schreiber, who recently spoke to Nick Hausman at the WWE SummerSlam Get Active event. The backstage interviewer revealed that she is backing Jey to win at SummerSlam. Schreiber said:

"I think there is so much heart in this story, right? And that passion will come through in the ring and the determination. I mean, we've seen this going on for how long now, and I just think, yeah, I'm going for Jey. Because of that complete energy and excitement. The Ford Field is going to shake!"

WWE @WWE As Jey @WWEUsos packs to head to Detroit for #SummerSlam , his son reminds him of what happened last time he faced @WWERomanReigns one-on-one. pic.twitter.com/7iFcDGPwE3

Jey could possibly win his first-ever world championship if he ends up with the win at SummerSlam. But first, he has to get past Solo Sikoa.

Who do you think will win between Jey Uso and Solo Sikoa? Sound off in the comment section

Recommended Video Top 10 Ground Shaking SummerSlam returns!