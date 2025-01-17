Jey Uso shares five-word update ahead of major WWE title match

Jey Uso delivered a message ahead of tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown in San Diego, California. The veteran is currently on the RAW roster and will be competing for a major title later this month.

Main Event Jey confronted Gunther this past Monday night on WWE RAW and suggested that he was next in line for a title shot. Gunther accepted the challenge and will be defending the World Heavyweight Championship against Uso at Saturday Night's Main Event on January 25.

Ahead of tonight's SmackDown, the former Intercontinental Champion took to Instagram to share a video of himself working out along with a message telling fans to watch him. You can check out the video on Instagram by clicking here.

Jey Uso had a brief reign as Intercontinental Champion last year before losing the title to Bron Breakker. He also reunited with Roman Reigns and the OG Bloodline to defeat Solo Sikoa's version of the faction in the Men's WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series 2024.

Ex-WWE employee complains about how long it takes Jey Uso to get to the ring

Vince Russo recently complained about Jey Uso's entrance and noted that it took him too long to get to the ring.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast, Russo claimed that lengthy entrances for WWE Superstars made for horrible television. The legend noted that the entrances are not exciting for the fans who tune in to watch the shows every week because they have already seen them a bunch of times.

"These freaking long entrances, man, it's horrible TV. Like I said, you're in the arena, Jey [Uso] is coming down, we're all doing whoop whoop, and everybody is excited. When you see that on TV a thousand times...get on with it already. These long, drawn-out entrances kill me. Just kill me, bro," said Vince Russo. [38:59 to 39:22]

You can check out Russo's comments in the video below:

Jey Uso has never won a major title in the promotion. Only time will tell if the 39-year-old can defeat Gunther to capture the World Heavyweight Championship at Saturday Night's Main Event next weekend.

