Jey Uso shares heartfelt reunion with young WWE fan

Jey Uso shared a heartfelt reunion with a young WWE fan following this week's episode of RAW. The 39-year-old defended the World Heavyweight Championship against Seth Rollins in the main event of this past Monday's episode of the red brand.

A young fan (Jaxson) battling cancer shared a moment with Jey Uso last month on WWE RAW. The World Heavyweight Champion hugged the fan and then gave him his glasses.

The two reunited today on social media for a conversation, and the fan revealed that he enjoyed Jimmy and Jey Uso's singles match at WrestleMania XL. The Yeet Master hilariously stated that it was the only time he had heard that before.

"Oh man, you are the only one that has said that. Thank you. I appreciate that," he said.

The fan added that he was going to beat cancer up like Jey Uso beat Gunther at WrestleMania, and the champion responded with a heartwarming message.

"Yeah, for sure. Hey, Jaxson, I appreciate you, man. A lot more than you know, for real," he added.

Bron Breakker hit Uso with a Spear during the World Heavyweight Championship this past Monday night RAW. It appeared that Rollins was about to win the title, but CM Punk showed up with a steel chair to cause the match to end via disqualification.

Vince Russo reacts to Jey Uso's promo on WWE RAW

Wrestling legend Vince Russo recently commented on Jey Uso's promo with Paul Heyman on this past Monday's edition of WWE RAW.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Russo suggested that CM Punk should have been the one to have a promo with Heyman after he was betrayed by the Hall of Famer at WWE WrestleMania 41.

"Because of, with what went down at WrestleMania, the babyfaces should be confronting the heels. The heels got the upper hand at WrestleMania. The heels got over on the babyfaces. Therefore, the babyfaces need their comeback." He continued, "So the babyfaces were left on the short end of the stick at WrestleMania. This is the Punk promo calling out [Heyman] and dressing him down. But for some reason, the heel goes out there and dresses down the babyface," Russo said. [From 4:17 onwards]

You can check out the video below:

Uso's next title defense is rumored to take place at Saturday Night's Main Event later this month. Logan Paul attacked the veteran after this past Monday's episode of WWE RAW went off the air.

About the author Robert Lentini Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.



He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well. Know More