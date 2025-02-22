Jey Uso shares must-see photo with potential future real-life Bloodline member

Jey Uso is headed into the biggest match of his career at WWE WrestleMania 41. Offering the WWE Universe a bit of his own inspiration, Uso has just shared a must-see moment.

Main Event Jey will challenge Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship on The Grandest Stage of Them All in less than two months. Uso earned the title shot by winning the Royal Rumble for the first time. As Jey celebrated, Triple H knew his younger son Jeyce was at ringside, so he sent word for the tag team legend to bring the 12-year-old into the ring to continue the celebration. Jeyce has appeared on WWE TV in the past and can be seen on Jey's social media.

Uso took to Instagram Stories to seemingly lean on The Anoa'i Family for inspiration on The Road to WrestleMania 41. The RAW Superstar shared a shot of him and his son at the Rumble and needed just a two-word caption to convey the lion-hearted nature of The Bloodline. This continued the post-Rumble discussion on future second, third, and fourth-generation members of The Bloodline.

"LION ISH," Jey Uso wrote in the screenshot below.

Screenshot of Jey Uso's post to Instagram Stories (Photo Credit: Jey Uso on Instagram)

Jey Uso will have his work cut out heading into WWE WrestleMania 41

World Wrestling Entertainment is now 58 days from WrestleMania 41. The two-night event is scheduled for April 19 and April 20 at Allegiant Stadium near Las Vegas.

The star is all set to face Gunther at the Show of Shows but has a dismal record against The Ring General. With a 0-3 record against the World Heavyweight Champion, the Royal Rumble winner's chances of winning are not fancied at all. The star has vowed to take the fight to Gunther but there are concerns about how much of a challenge he will be to the champion, given the physical nature of his wrestling.

WrestleMania Vegas will also mark the final match for John Cena on The Grandest Stage of Them All. He will challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed Championship if he wins the Men's Elimination Chamber.

It remains to be seen what else is on the cards heading into the Show of Shows.

