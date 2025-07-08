  • home icon
Jey Uso shows off new catchphrase ahead of WWE RAW

By Robert Lentini
Published Jul 08, 2025 00:00 GMT
Uso will be competing tonight on RAW. [Image credit: WWE.com]
Uso will be competing tonight on RAW. [Image credit: WWE.com]

Jey Uso showed off a new catchphrase ahead of tonight's edition of WWE RAW. The former World Heavyweight Champion is scheduled to compete in a singles match tonight on the red brand.

Ahead of WWE RAW at the Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island, the promotion shared a video of Main Event Jey arriving at the venue. The 39-year-old was sporting a new t-shirt with the catchphrase 'DO THE WORK,' and you can check it out in the Instagram post below.

Jey Uso will be squaring off against Bronson Reed in a singles match tonight on RAW. Uso defeated Reed, Rusev, and Sheamus in the first round of the King of the Ring Tournament last month. However, Cody Rhodes got the better of The Yeet Master in the semifinal of the tournament and went on to defeat Randy Orton in the final at WWE Night of Champions.

WWE Hall of Famer reveals hilarious issue Jey Uso has caused in his household

Wrestling legend Rikishi recently shared a humorous issue Jey Uso and his popular catchphrase had caused in his household.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, Rikishi revealed that Uso's "Yeet" catchphrase was being said by his grandchildren all the time, and he still had no clue what it meant. Rikishi is the father of The Usos and Solo Sikoa in real life.

"You got me. My grandkids they run all around the house, 'Yeet Yeet' I said 'You say another Yeet in this house, Imma tell you, I am gonna send you back to your parents.' I got 12 grandkids yo, they are ruining their minds saying 'Yeet Yeet Yeet.' [On being asked if he Yeets] Every now... I Yeet when I eat." [3:22 onwards]
You can check out the video below for Rikishi's comments:

youtube-cover

It will be interesting to see if Jey Uso can defeat Bronson Reed tonight on RAW and whether anyone attempts to interfere in the match.

