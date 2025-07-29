  • home icon
  Jey Uso silences 59-year-old Hall of Famer on WWE RAW after personal shots are taken at his parents

Jey Uso silences 59-year-old Hall of Famer on WWE RAW after personal shots are taken at his parents

By Rohit Nath
Modified Jul 29, 2025 00:38 GMT
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)

Jey Uso came out on RAW, but for some reason, he appeared through the side instead of making his usual crowd entrance. He silenced a 59-year-old WWE Hall of Famer after personal shots were taken.

It didn't take long for Jey Uso to get interrupted ahead of his RAW main event match against "Big" Bronson Reed. To hype that up, and to presumably get into Jey's head, The Oracle, the 59-year-old Paul Heyman, came out and started taking some deeply personal shots.

That included telling Jey that his mother lied to him about Santa Claus, and he said that everyone's mom lied to them, except for Jewish mothers, because his tribe knows better. Be that as it may, Jey Uso didn't take it lying down and threatened The Oracle, telling him that whatever ends up happening on RAW (and SummerSlam) was on Heyman's a**.

Heyman was silenced momentarily as the crowd was fully behind the former World Heavyweight Champion. There was no sign of The OTC Roman Reigns, but Jey mentioned his loyalty to his family.

Interestingly enough, Reigns was also not front and center (or anywhere) during the 10-bell salute tribute to Hulk Hogan.

Jey stood tall with the crowd as the segment came to an end.

Rohit Nath

Edited by Rohit Nath
