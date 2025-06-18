Jey Uso to suffer another huge setback in WWE after dropping World Title, says analyst in a bold prediction 

Jey Uso's fans had something to cheer about on this week's WWE RAW, as he qualified for the King of the Ring Tournament after winning a Fatal Four-Way match. However, Sam Roberts believes the global juggernaut might not have Jey win the tournament, as he didn't see him challenging Gunther anytime soon again.

At last week's RAW, The Ring General won back the World Heavyweight Championship after choking out The Yeet Man in a moment that left the fans stunned. Though some predicted this could end Jey's run in the main event picture, he rebounded pretty quickly to win the Fatal Four-Way match at the latest episode of the red brand.

Jey Uso is now slated to face Cody Rhodes in the next round of the tournament. The winner of the match will face either Randy Orton or Sami Zayn, who are slated to go to war on SmackDown this week to determine the first finalist.

Speaking on his NotSam Wrestling podcast, Sam Roberts predicted that Jey Uso might not be the next King of the Ring. The RAW Recap host felt WWE might not be willing to book another match between Jey and Gunther so soon, and as such, might go in a different direction by having someone else nab the win.

"I don’t see Jey Uso vs. Gunther as your SummerSlam World Title match. I just don’t see another Jey Uso vs. Gunther match happening, especially at SummerSlam. So, that’s why I don’t see Uso winning the King of the Ring tournament." (H/T: TJRWrestling)

Jim Cornette on why WWE took the World Heavyweight Championship off Jey Uso

On a recent edition of his Drive-Thru podcast, Jim Cornette stated that though fans had come to adore Jey, having him as the World Heavyweight Champion for long could have backfired. Cornette felt the viewers might have eventually begun questioning his credentials as a champion, as RAW is home to several other big names.

"Gunther needs the belt more than Jey Uso does because Gunther needs to keep his heat, Gunther needs to be a monster that needs to be slayed and it's rare when it happens. Whereas Jey now has had it long enough, as I said, that it wasn't a fluke but you avoid some blowback because at some point, everybody likes the music, everybody likes the entrance, everybody likes Jey and his promos and the way he sounds and feels, heartfelt. But sooner or later they are going to start looking at him and go, 'Wait, Jey's the World Champion with this roster? With all of these guys?"

Following his win over Jey, Gunther is now set to defend the World Heavyweight Title against Goldberg at the upcoming Saturday Night's Main Event 2025 next month.

