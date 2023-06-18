Jey Uso takes a shot at Roman Reigns after attacking him

Jey Uso took to social media to take a shot at Roman Reigns after attacking him on this week's episode of SmackDown.

On the blue brand, Jey betrayed Reigns and hit him with a superkick. The Usos then proceeded to double superkick The Tribal Chief and Solo Sikoa.

Taking to his Instagram story, Jey mocked his cousin and now-former Bloodline stablemate.

Check out a screengrab of Jey's Instagram story below:

Jim Cornette does not believe that Solo Sikoa will dethrone Roman Reigns

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette thinks that Solo Sikoa won't be the one to dethrone Roman Reigns.

Speaking on Jim Cornette's Drive Thru, Cornette discussed the possibility of Sikoa dethroning his Bloodline leader for the championship instead of Cody Rhodes, who came up short at WrestleMania 39.

Cornette said:

"[Will Solo Sikoa be the one to take Roman Reigns' title or does it have to be Cody Rhodes?] Well, it doesn't have to be Cody Rhodes. It's not gonna be Solo and that's not an insult to Solo or shortchanging him but he just popped up. He might have been wrestling, you know some independence or training for a while but he's young. He's the younger brother of The Usos, right?"

Cornette added:

"And he's just been involved and they've given him a massive push for a guy with that experience level but he's not gonna, in the next year or whatever it may be, moved in the position where he's the one that beats Roman Reigns. The way that they've portrayed him as the enforcer that's great and I'm just he will morph and change over his career. But right now, we're in the immediate future, I don't see his presentation changing from this guy who doesn't talk very much and spikes people on command to the face of the company."

Reigns will be in action at the upcoming Money in the Bank Premium Live Event, where he will team up with Solo Sikoa to face The Usos.

Which team should walk out with the win at Money in the Bank 2023? Sound off in the comment section below.

