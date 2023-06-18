Former champion will not be the one to dethrone Roman Reigns instead of Cody Rhodes, claims WWE veteran

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette does not believe that Solo Sikoa will be the one to dethrone the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Sikoa made his main roster debut last September after spending about a year in NXT, during which he held the NXT North American Championship. The 30-year-old has since aligned himself with Roman Reigns as a member of his Bloodline faction. However, several fans have recently suggested that Sikoa could be the one to dethrone The Tribal Chief.

During a recent episode of Jim Cornette's Drive Thru, the WWE veteran addressed the possibility of seeing Sikoa dethrone his current leader instead of Cody Rhodes, who many believe would be the one to accomplish the job.

"[Will Solo Sikoa be the one to take Roman Reigns' title or does it have to be Cody Rhodes?] Well, it doesn't have to be Cody Rhodes. It's not gonna be Solo and that's not an insult to Solo or shortchanging him but he just popped up. He might have been wrestling, you know some independence or training for a while but he's young. He's the younger brother of The Usos, right?" Cornette said.

The 61-year-old added:

"And he's just been involved and they've given him a massive push for a guy with that experience level but he's not gonna, in the next year or whatever it may be, moved in the position where he's the one that beats Roman Reigns. The way that they've portrayed him as the enforcer that's great and I'm just he will morph and change over his career. But right now, we're in the immediate future, I don't see his presentation changing from this guy who doesn't talk very much and spikes people on command to the face of the company." [0:13 - 1:11]

Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa will face The Usos at WWE Money in the Bank

Over the past few weeks, The Bloodline has seemingly crumbled after Jimmy Uso turned on Roman Reigns at Night of Champions. Last Friday, Jey Uso aligned with his brother and super-kicked The Tribal Chief on SmackDown. The Usos also took Solo Sikoa out before delivering another double superkick to their former Bloodline leader.

The Usos will now square off against their younger brother, Sikoa, and the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion in a "Bloodline Civil War" tag team match at Money in the Bank in London on July 1st.

