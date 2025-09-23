  • home icon
  • Jey Uso walks out during critical moment on WWE RAW and abandons 42-year-old star

Jey Uso walks out during critical moment on WWE RAW and abandons 42-year-old star

By Rohit Nath
Modified Sep 23, 2025 01:25 GMT
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)

Jey Uso picked up a win in his match against a 42-year-old star on WWE RAW, seemingly getting revenge for weeks of tension and misunderstanding. However, in a critical moment, he walked out and abandoned him.

This week on RAW, tensions were high as Jimmy Uso was concerned about the behavior of his brother, Jey. He even went to Cody Rhodes, who was visiting RAW for the night, and explained the situation. Cody, who is a great friend of Jey Uso, went to have a pep talk with him, but during that talk, Jey seemed fixated as his eyes were on the WWE Championship. Jey Uso finally got a chance to get his hands on LA Knight, with whom he has been beefing for a while now.

Jey took on the 42-year-old megastar in one of the marquee matches on RAW, and unfortunately, his win came as a result of The Vision's interference. After the match, Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker circled around LA Knight to attack him, and Jimmy Uso was out by this point, asking his brother why he wasn't going to help. Jey Uso was at the point where he couldn't care less, and he walked away, abandoning Knight.

Jimmy Uso, meanwhile, took a steel chair and ran to the ring, forcing Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed to repeat. It looks like the feud isn't over just yet, and it's going to be interesting to see what the repercussions of it all will be next week.

LA Knight's respect for Jey will likely fall even more, while his respect for Jimmy will likely rise. It was Jimmy Uso who came to his brother's assistance, essentially switching brands in the process.

The consequences of it all might not be good for Jey, who looks like he is teasing a heel turn with each passing week.

Rohit Nath

Rohit Nath

Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.

Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't".

Edited by Rohit Nath
