"All wrestlers are rotten actors" - WWE legend criticizes recent Seth Rollins segment

Seth Rollins defeated Edge during last week's WWE SmackDown. Rollins' reaction after the match was certainly newsworthy, but Jim Cornette does not seem to be a huge fan of it.

According to the storyline, Edge had to be stretchered into an ambulance following the SmackDown bout. As a result, the WWE Hall of Famer's opponent, a popular villain, seemed conflicted about his victory later backstage.

WWE @WWE



"Maybe I don't feel anything at all."



#SmackDown How does @WWERollins feel after what he just did to @EdgeRatedR "Maybe I don't feel anything at all." How does @WWERollins feel after what he just did to @EdgeRatedR?



"Maybe I don't feel anything at all."



#SmackDown https://t.co/OOCvxnK26h

Cornette mentioned on a recent episode of his Drive-Thru podcast that Rollins "should have been laughing" over this outcome during the backstage interview.

He felt such a reaction would have created better on-screen continuity because The Messiah had purposely brutalized Edge in the ring.

"It is some dramatic rendition of this basic verbiage over and over like he's lost his mind and lost his ability to feel and all this bulls***. He's a f***ing heel. He should have been laughing - 'If he dies, he dies. I don't give a f***. I meant to do it. I did it on purpose.' That's what a heel says. And obviously, since he did it on purpose, he meant to do it, so that would have been somewhat in keeping with the actions that we just saw him do five minutes earlier on the program. But [instead], it's 'I don't know how to feel.' Why are they trying to turn these guys into actors? 'Cause they're all rotten at it. All wrestlers are rotten actors," said Cornette.

Jim Cornette's honest thoughts on Edge and Seth Rollins' WWE SmackDown match

Cornette also felt that their match was good as far as WWE standards are concerned. However, he did not think it stood out in any way.

"The only reason I didn't like it is 'cause I felt like we've seen it a lot. But it was a good, solid WWE-style wrestling match with good work. It went through about three segments." Cornette continued, "There was nothing wrong with it, there wasn't anything different about it. It wasn't necessarily [going at] a blistering pace until they picked it up toward the end."

Edge will reportedly be out of action for a significant amount of time moving forward.

Do you agree or disagree with Cornette's take on Seth Rollins' recent angle with The Rated-R Superstar? Sound off in the comments section below.

Also Read

Please credit 'Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru' and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling while using any quotes from this article.

Vince Russo makes an offer to Vince McMahon himself right here. Check it out, bro!

Edited by Kaushik Das