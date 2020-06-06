Jim Cornette hails FTR as 'best in the world'

Jim Cornette has some high praise for FTR after a tell-all interview

Jim Cornette has been reacting after the interview was positively received

FTR is AEW's newest tag team

Jim Cornette says FTR is the best tag team in the world - hot off the back of an explosive interview with the duo.

The pair formerly known as 'The Revival' in WWE sat down for a tell-all interview with Jim Cornette, which has been making waves in the wrestling community ever since it was broadcast.

Now, with reaction to the interview coming thick and fast, Cornette himself has spoken out, reflecting on his own personal satisfaction with the chat.

Jim Cornette says FTR is the world's best tag team

Taking things a step further, Cornette showered major praise on Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood, labeling them the best tag team on the planet.

He tweeted: "It was fun to speak to current wrestlers... that actually respect our profession. Doesn't hurt that they're the best tag team in the world."

It was fun to speak to current wrestlers like @DaxHarwood & @CashWheelerFTR that actually respect our profession. Doesn't hurt they're the best tag team in the world. #FTR https://t.co/ymIlC824ZG — Jim Cornette (@TheJimCornette) June 6, 2020

FTR made their AEW debut late last month, stopping an attack on The Young Bucks.

Advertisement

Their arrival in AEW was very much heralded after they were released by WWE back in early April.

Sitting down with Jim Cornette, they wasted no time in opening up on some of their experiences with Vince McMahon's company.

Cornette is, of course, no stranger to tag teams, having managed countless teams during his career in wrestling, not least a number of WWE tag team champions.