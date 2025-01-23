Jim Ross reacts to WWE legend's 100-pound weight loss

Jim Ross played a major role in assembling WWE's roster in the 1990s. In a recent podcast episode, the legendary commentator applauded one of his most memorable signings, Mick Foley, for his transformation over the last year.

Foley weighed almost 380 pounds at the start of 2024. The WWE Hall of Famer planned to lose 100 pounds by his 60th birthday on June 7, 2025. However, in a new YouTube video, he revealed he achieved the goal five months early.

On his Grilling JR podcast, Ross told host Conrad Thompson he is proud of Foley for trying to better himself:

"I always have been a fan of Mick. I read recently where he's lost a hundred pounds. Did you see that online? Lost a hundred pounds. That's a lot of weight to lose, man, dieting, and I think he's working something with DDP [Yoga], yeah. He's a swell guy, good guy, can't find a better guy." [29:42 – 30:13]

As part of his weight loss journey, Foley wanted to come out of retirement to wrestle in a Deathmatch. Plans changed when he suffered a concussion while training, causing him to abandon the idea.

Jim Ross on Mick Foley's backstage influence in WWE

In 1996, Jim Ross convinced Vince McMahon to let him hire Mick Foley despite the former WWE Chairman's initial reservations.

Ross is good friends with Foley and always appreciated how the three-time WWE Champion tried to help younger wrestlers:

"That's why I brought him back to WWE when I was in a position to help facilitate that, because he's the kind of guy you want in your locker room. He's positive. He's generally happy. He understood the business. I just admire so many of his traits. He was willing to help young talents. He had great psychology, lifelong fan. It's funny how you find a lifelong fan and how much they can contribute." [30:13 – 30:48]

Foley was one of WWE's biggest names during the Attitude Era in the late 1990s and early 2000s. The 59-year-old was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2013.

