Jimmy and Jey Uso react to emotional tribute from WWE fan after heartbreaking streak continues at Saturday Night's Main Event

WWE Superstars Jey and Jimmy Uso recently took to social media to react to an emotional tribute from a fan. During the latest edition of Saturday Night's Main Event, The Yeet Master's heartbreaking losing streak continued.

The Usos are one of the greatest tag teams in the history of World Wrestling Entertainment. The duo have won several titles throughout their professional wrestling career. However, in recent times, Jimmy and Jey have gone on separate paths to achieve singles success in the company. While The Yeet Master has already won the Intercontinental Championship, he is still looking to add a world title to his accomplishments.

Jey Uso got a big opportunity to win the World Heavyweight Championship against Gunther at Saturday Night's Main Event. However, despite putting on an incredible display, he lost the match. Following this loss, a heartbreaking stat came to light, which revealed that Jey had lost all six opportunities he received throughout his career to win a world title.

A fan recently took to X (fka Twitter) to upload a video package in which they paid tribute to The Usos' incredible WWE career. This post caught the legendary duo's attention, and they replied to it with a fire emoji.

WWE veteran Jim Cornette praised Gunther's promo work against Jey Uso

During an edition of the Jim Cornette Experience, WWE veteran Jim Cornette was full of praise for Gunther's microphone work against Jey Uso ahead of their clash at Saturday Night's Main Event.

Cornette was also a fan of how The Ring General portrayed his on-screen heel character by taking shots at his opponent.

"Gunther comes out with a suit and no socks. What a heel! And their promo-ing their match at Saturday Night's Main Event which was set up basically because Jey wants the world title and Gunther has disrespected him; laughed at him. He said, 'Are you serious?' And he doesn't consider Jey as any competition. Again, Gunther — what a heel! He says, 'You know, you really are a funny little man. Acting like the company mascots for all these fans here.' He's got an amazing way with phrases," Jim Cornette said.

It remains to be seen what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for Jey Uso's future as a main-event star in WWE.

