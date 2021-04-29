"I don't know if I like this" - WWE veteran criticizes Kenny Omega championship victory

Jimmy Korderas has given his take on AEW Champion Kenny Omega winning the unified TNA/IMPACT World Heavyweight Championship, questioning whether or not it was the right decision for IMPACT Wrestling.

In a recent appearance on his 'Reffin Rant' video series, the former WWE referee offered immense praise to the wrestlers and the team behind the scenes at IMPACT'S Rebellion pay-per-view.

However, the WWE veteran said he was unsure about the finish to the match between Kenny Omega and Rich Swann. Korderas implied Kenny Omega's victory leaves IMPACT Wrestling in a difficult spot, considering their top title is now in the hands of a wrestler from another promotion. Korderas said:

"The only thing I will say is, the ending of the main event. Kenny Omega wins the unified TNA/IMPACT World titles, becomes “Mr. Three Belts” or whatever you want to call him. It’s no so much that I have a problem with it because of the way he won, he actually really beat down Rich Swann to get that win. And Rich Swann kind of got over without going over, but at the same time, where does this leave IMPACT in the view of their fans and the fans going forward? I don’t think that it helps them, their champion, their top guy, lost the titles. Like I said, we’ll wait and see before I pass judgment. But, right now, I don’t know if I like this move.”

Jimmy Korderas served as a WWE referee from 1987 to 2009, when he was released by the company.

In today's #ReffinRant 👍 to all the Impact crew for last night's ppv. My main concern is despite Swann looking good, how will his losing the title help Impact going forward? I guess we shall see. #StaySafe pic.twitter.com/coL7DV1Z4K — Jimmy Korderas (@jimmykorderas) April 26, 2021

Kenny Omega Championship celebration set for IMPACT Wrestling

After his huge win at IMPACT's Rebellion pay-per-view, Kenny Omega will once again be appearing on IMPACT Wrestling. He will partake in a special championship celebration on next week's episode.

The continuous appearances by AEW talent on IMPACT programming, especially the involvement of the AEW World Champion Omega, is further cementing the growing relationship between the two companies.

However, as Jimmy Korderas stated, whether or not Omega's victory will prove to be a good thing for IMPACT Wrestling in the long run remains to be seen.

Do you think IMPACT will benefit from having Kenny Omega as their unified world champion? Let us know in the comments below.