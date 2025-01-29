Jimmy Uso declines invitation to join new group ahead of the Royal Rumble

Jimmy Uso declined an invitation to join a popular group ahead of WWE Royal Rumble 2025. Kevin Owens defeated the veteran this past Friday night on SmackDown and will be challenging Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at the premium live event this Saturday night.

The promotion released an episode of WWE Playback today, with several stars watching the Men's Royal Rumble Match last year. During the video, A-Town Down Under (Austin Theory and Grayson Waller) had a conversation about Jimmy Uso. Theory suggested that they invite Uso to join A-Town Down Under, but Grayson Waller revealed that the 39-year-old had already declined the invitation.

"I asked, he said no," said Waller. [From 7:11 - 07:13]

Theory wondered if Uso answered with "No yeet," and Waller admitted that the former champion didn't respond to the offer, but shot an aggressive look at him to make it clear that he was not interested.

"He actually didn't respond. He just looked at me really aggressively," he added. [From 7:15 - 7:18]

The Miz was transferred to SmackDown this past Friday night and attempted to form an alliance with Austin Theory and Grayson Waller. However, SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis informed A-Town Down Under that they were transferred to RAW, and the popular duo appeared in the crowd during last night's show.

WWE analyst comments on Jimmy Uso's future on SmackDown

Wrestling veteran Sam Roberts recently shared his thoughts on Jimmy Uso's future on the blue brand.

Speaking on his Notsam Wrestling podcast, Roberts stated that he was very excited about Uso's future. He noted that the company could try to push him as a singles star like Jey Uso on WWE RAW.

"I think that a similar journey is going to be attempted by Jimmy Uso, and turning him into SmackDown's big singles star Uso brother," Sam Roberts said, comparing Big Jim's run to Jey's current position on the rival brand. "I'm curious to look back on it at the end of this year. I'm very anxious to see where we find Jimmy Uso in the mix of things at the end of this year." [From 2:50 to 3:19]

Roman Reigns recently claimed that Jimmy was the funniest member of The Bloodline. It will be interesting to see what WWE has planned for the eight-time tag team champion moving forward.

