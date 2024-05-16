Jimmy Uso isn't on Jey Uso's level yet - Ryback explains how the former Bloodline member can get to the top of WWE

Jey Uso has turned into a top star in WWE after leaving The Bloodline, while Jimmy Uso was kicked out of the stable recently. Former WWE Superstar Ryback believes Jimmy has what it takes to reach Jey's level in terms of star power.

On a recent episode of Ryback TV, the former Intercontinental Champion praised The YEET Master for becoming a main event-level superstar. Ryback then followed it up by saying that Jimmy can also reach that level as long as they are on different brands. The veteran wrestler even called Jimmy "talented enough" to make it work.

"Jimmy [Uso] just hasn't done it to the degree Jey [Uso] has yet. Can Jimmy do it? Absolutely! The guy is beyond talented! They're [The Usos] both great individuals. He just needs to; he needs whatever it is, who he is. Something needs to come out, and he can be on the other brand doing his thing. He has all the potential to be just as over as Jey," Ryback said. [2:58 - 3:17]

Jey Uso is currently thriving on RAW and is now in the semifinals of the King of the Ring tournament. On the other hand, Jimmy Uso has been absent since Tama Tonga and Solo Sikoa kicked him out of The Bloodline.

Rikishi hints at what's next for Jimmy Uso

The main reason why Jimmy Uso was written out of WWE television was due to an undisclosed injury. It's unclear when Jimmy's return to the ring, but he's expected to be out indefinitely.

Jimmy's father and Hall of Famer, Rikishi, acknowledged his absence and recovery on the latest episode of the Off The Top podcast. Rikishi even hinted at what's next for Mr. No Yeet.

"I have no doubt that, you know, even when Jimmy comes back, if he decides to move forward on his own, you know, these boys are already prepped for singles competition. They're prepped for entertainment. They're prepped for, you know, for the main event, you know, and the only thing stopping was just an opportunity," Rikishi said. [13:22 - 13:44]

It's unclear what Triple H has in store for Jimmy Uso, but it will likely involve revenge on Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga for kicking him out of The Bloodline.