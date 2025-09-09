  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • Jimmy Uso makes promise despite Jey's RAW heel turn

Jimmy Uso makes promise despite Jey's RAW heel turn

By Robert Lentini
Published Sep 09, 2025 19:12 GMT
The Usos have reunited on RAW. [Image credit: WWE.com]
The Usos have reunited on RAW. [Image credit: WWE.com]

Jimmy Uso made a promise despite his brother, Jey Uso, seemingly turning heel on WWE RAW. The Usos have reunited to battle The Vision on the red brand.

Ad

LA Knight battled Bronson Reed in the main event of last night's show. Bron Breakker interfered in the match and helped Reed pick up the victory. Following the match, Jimmy Uso rushed to the ring to help Knight and battled with The Vision. Jey Uso joined the brawl as well and got hit with a Spear by Breakker.

Knight brought a steel chair into the ring, and the heels retreated. Main Event Jey then shockingly hit Knight with a Spear, leaving his brother with a confused look on his face. Following RAW, the former World Heavyweight Champion took to Instagram to comment on The Usos reuniting and suggested that they were back together for good.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"WE BACK.🖤 @jonathanfatu," he wrote.
Ad

Jimmy Uso responded to his brother, revealing he had his back despite his brother's actions last night on WWE RAW.

"Till the eyes shut," wrote Jimmy Uso.
The Usos shared an interesting interaction following RAW. [Image credit: Jey Uso&#039;s Instagram]
The Usos shared an interesting interaction following RAW. [Image credit: Jey Uso's Instagram]

The Usos will be battling The Vision's Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed in a tag team match at WWE Wrestlepalooza later this month.

Ad

Vince Russo reacts to Jey and Jimmy Uso's storyline on WWE RAW

Wrestling legend Vince Russo did not enjoy Jey Uso's attack on LA Knight during last night's episode of RAW.

Speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Russo claimed that The Yeet Master's attack on Knight was illogical. The veteran suggested that nobody would spear someone after they just helped them.

Ad
"We've got absolutely no angles, nothing on this show. We need to do something. So, we're gonna create an angle between LA Knight and Jey Uso. I have no problem with that, but can it at least be logical? Nobody is gonna Spear somebody after that somebody saved their backside. That is not gonna happen. Especially when you've been shoving Jey Uso down our throat for God knows how long. Now, out of the clear blue sky, Jey is saved, and he's gonna Spear LA Knight," Russo said.
Ad

It will be interesting to see what WWE has planned for The Usos moving forward.

About the author
Robert Lentini

Robert Lentini

Twitter icon

Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.

He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Robert Lentini
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications