Jimmy Uso makes promise despite Jey's RAW heel turn

Jimmy Uso made a promise despite his brother, Jey Uso, seemingly turning heel on WWE RAW. The Usos have reunited to battle The Vision on the red brand.LA Knight battled Bronson Reed in the main event of last night's show. Bron Breakker interfered in the match and helped Reed pick up the victory. Following the match, Jimmy Uso rushed to the ring to help Knight and battled with The Vision. Jey Uso joined the brawl as well and got hit with a Spear by Breakker.Knight brought a steel chair into the ring, and the heels retreated. Main Event Jey then shockingly hit Knight with a Spear, leaving his brother with a confused look on his face. Following RAW, the former World Heavyweight Champion took to Instagram to comment on The Usos reuniting and suggested that they were back together for good.&quot;WE BACK.🖤 @jonathanfatu,&quot; he wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJimmy Uso responded to his brother, revealing he had his back despite his brother's actions last night on WWE RAW.&quot;Till the eyes shut,&quot; wrote Jimmy Uso.The Usos shared an interesting interaction following RAW. [Image credit: Jey Uso's Instagram]The Usos will be battling The Vision's Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed in a tag team match at WWE Wrestlepalooza later this month.Vince Russo reacts to Jey and Jimmy Uso's storyline on WWE RAWWrestling legend Vince Russo did not enjoy Jey Uso's attack on LA Knight during last night's episode of RAW.Speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Russo claimed that The Yeet Master's attack on Knight was illogical. The veteran suggested that nobody would spear someone after they just helped them.&quot;We've got absolutely no angles, nothing on this show. We need to do something. So, we're gonna create an angle between LA Knight and Jey Uso. I have no problem with that, but can it at least be logical? Nobody is gonna Spear somebody after that somebody saved their backside. That is not gonna happen. Especially when you've been shoving Jey Uso down our throat for God knows how long. Now, out of the clear blue sky, Jey is saved, and he's gonna Spear LA Knight,&quot; Russo said.𝗻𝗼 𝗯𝘆𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗲𝗿 @Mtamandeni__LINKBruh, is WWE about to turn Jey USO heel or what? Cause that’s what this feels likeIt will be interesting to see what WWE has planned for The Usos moving forward.