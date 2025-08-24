Jimmy Uso & Naomi's baby labelled a "legend"; WWE star convinced the kid already has a title win

Naomi and Jimmy Uso are expecting their first child together, with the now former Women's World Champion making the official announcement last Monday on RAW. A current WWE star labeled the baby a legend and was convinced that the unborn child already has a championship win.

After Naomi's supposed title match against IYO SKY was canceled two weeks ago, there was plenty of speculation that she was pregnant. It was finally addressed this past Monday, with the power couple adding another member to the real-life Bloodline.

Speaking on Unlikely with Adrian Hernandez, Jordynne Grace was asked about her thoughts on Naomi's pregnancy. Grace has a history with the real-life Boodline member during their time as rivals on TNA Wrestling. Grace told Hernandez that she had predicted the announcement beforehand and even thought that she was pregnant during her cash-in at Evolution.

"I guessed it honestly before anything else. I was texting someone, and I was like, I bet that she was pregnant during Evolution and I bet that that baby had a championship on it before it was even born. That baby is already a legend," Grace said.

The three-time Women's Champion delivered a warning to whoever will win the vacant Women's World Championship. She wants her to proceed with caution because she's coming after her title once she returns.

Naomi teasing reconciliation with Jade Cargill

After making Jade Cargill's life hell for several months, Naomi might be open to a reconciliation. Cargill shared photos from WWE's tour of Ireland, with the former Women's World Champion commenting about Dublin.

She then followed it up by teasing Cargill, whom she would want to babysit her baby. While it could be hard for the Queen of the Ring to forgive her former friend, a baby might just do it. She even congratulated her bitter rival following her announcement.

Cargill has experience taking care of a baby, having already raised her daughter, Bailey Quinn. She grew up feisty, just like her mother, since she wasn't afraid to confront Nia Jax.

