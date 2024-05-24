Jimmy Uso spotted with a Bloodline member ahead of huge WWE show; major return update

Jimmy Uso is no longer a member of The Bloodline. He was booted out of the faction by Solo Sikoa and the debuting Tama Tonga. However, Jimmy was spotted with Sikoa in a recent post shared by Rikishi.

Jimmy was one of the original members of The Bloodline when Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman formed the faction. His brother, Jey Uso, was the first official member to join forces with Reigns and Heyman.

Post-WrestleMania XL, Jimmy was kicked out of the group but was seen spending quality time with his family. On Instagram, Rikishi shared a set of photos where Jimmy was seen with his wife Naomi and other family members, including Sikoa and Jacob Fatu.

Jimmy and Naomi weren't scheduled to appear at the King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event. However, earlier this week, WWE shared a video of the new Bloodline (Sikoa, Tama Tonga, and Tonga Loa) arriving in Saudi Arabia.

Check out the photo featuring Jimmy, Solo Sikoa, and Jacob Fatu:

Tonga will face Randy Orton on this week's SmackDown, set to take place in Saudi Arabia. The winner will face Gunther in the final of the King of the Ring tournament. Tonga's stablemates are expected to corner him for his match against The Viper.

Ryback believes Jimmy Uso could elevate himself to Jey Uso's level

Since departing The Bloodline, Jey Uso became one of the most popular and over superstars in all of professional wrestling. He is currently competing as a singles star on Monday Night RAW. Meanwhile, Jimmy Uso also switched focus to his singles career but was associated with The Bloodline for several months.

According to Ryback, Jimmy Uso could also elevate himself to Jey's level. Speaking on Ryback TV, the former WWE Superstar said the following:

"Jimmy [Uso] just hasn't done it to the degree Jey [Uso] has yet. Can Jimmy do it? Absolutely! The guy is beyond talented! They're [The Usos] both great individuals. He just needs to; he needs whatever it is, who he is. Something needs to come out, and he can be on the other brand doing his thing. He has all the potential to be just as over as Jey."

Since leaving The Bloodline, Jimmy Uso has been absent from WWE television. However, he was spotted in public, amid reports of him dealing with an injury.