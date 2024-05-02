[PHOTO] Real-life Bloodline member spotted in public after a major WWE angle

After WrestleMania XL, The Bloodline has undergone major changes, especially with the exit of Jimmy Uso.

On the SmackDown after WrestleMania XL, Jimmy was booted out of the faction by Solo Sikoa and the debuting Tama Tonga. Since his exit, the multi-time Tag Team Champion has been absent from WWE television and has reportedly been dealing with an injury.

Twitter/X user @DezyBaby recently shared a photo with Jimmy after meeting him at a gym. This was seemingly Jimmy's first public appearance since being kicked out of The Bloodline in WWE.

Check out the photo featuring Jimmy Uso in the tweet below.

Jey Uso opened up about his match against former Bloodline stablemate Jimmy Uso

At WrestleMania XL, Jey Uso defeated Jimmy Uso in a much-awaited one-on-one match. Fans and professionals had high expectations from the contest but it seemingly underdelivered.

In an interview with Gorilla Position, Jey opened up about his match against his brother, claiming that The Usos let people down. He revealed that one of the primary reasons the bout didn't fall into place was due to time constraints.

"I just said this to someone. I kinda felt like we did let the people down. [Really, you feel that?] Yeah, man, 'cause I wanted to go out there and have a straight-up banger too. I wanted to do the wrestling part but let alone make sure the emotion part is there. It was just a time issue. You know what I'm saying? You just gotta play your position on the team. That's what happened."

Main Event Jey added that despite the criticism he was happy about facing Jimmy at The Show of Shows.

"I'm still happy though, Uce. I got a singles match at WrestleMania with my brother. That's a big picture. So, I'mma always have me and him in a face-off at WrestleMania. I'mma frame a picture, that's always, it's marked off our box. I just wish we could have went the way I know we can."

Jimmy Uso's WWE return date has yet to be revealed. With The Bloodline heading in a new direction under Solo Sikoa's leadership, it remains to be seen what's next for Jimmy, Roman Reigns, and The Rock, who are absent from television.

