Jinder Mahal issues bold statement ahead of major WWE RAW match

Jinder Mahal has issued a warning ahead of tonight's major match on WWE RAW.

Tonight's RAW from North Little Rock, Arkansas will feature The Modern Day Maharaja challenging Seth Rollins for his World Heavyweight Championship. This will be Mahal's first match since the Superstar Spectacle tapings on September 8, where he teamed with Indus Sher in a loss to Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, and Drew McIntyre.

Mahal took to Instagram this afternoon with a video to hype up his big title shot. The former WWE Champion is confident that his 2024 only goes up from here.

"24’ [chart increasing emoji] from here. #WorldHeavyWeightChampion," he wrote.

The backstage clip shows Mahal arriving at Simmons Bank Arena in style. For the music, he chose the "Arjan Vailly" single from Manan Bhardwaj and Bhupinder Babbal, which is from the "Animal" soundtrack.

WWE has also announced the following for tonight's RAW: Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh vs. DIY, The Miz and R-Truth vs. Finn Balor and Damian Priest in a non-title match, plus the RAW return of Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER.

What is your bold prediction for Jinder Mahal vs. Seth Rollins on tonight's RAW? Do you think Mahal is ready for another world championship reign? Sound off in the comments below!

