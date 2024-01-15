Where is WWE RAW tonight? (January 15, 2024): Location, time, match card, and more

Tonight's WWE RAW will feature four exciting matches, one title bout, and an exciting return from one of the Stamford-based promotion's top champions.

The January 15, 2024, episode of WWE RAW will occur at the Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, Arkansas. It has a maximum capacity of 18,000 and hosts concerts, rodeos, auto racing, trade shows, and conventions. It is also the main entertainment venue of Central Arkansas.

Several episodes from SmackDown, RAW, ECW, NXT, Superstars, and Main Event have occurred at tonight's location. The last time WWE was in Simmons Bank Arena was on the April 20, 2023, episode of Main Event.

WWE Monday Night RAW: Venue and timing

City: North Little Rock, Arkansas

Venue/Arena: Simmons Bank Arena

Time: 8 P.M. Eastern Time, 7 P.M. Central Time, 5 P.M. Pacific Time

Where to buy tickets for WWE RAW?

Fans interested in watching the action live can purchase tickets through Ticketmaster. A single ticket ranges from $24 up to $99. A bundle of two tickets ranges from $24 up to $59.

What to expect for tonight's Monday Night RAW episode?

Tonight's RAW will kick off with an appearance from Cody Rhodes. While many may be excited as to what he will say during the show, that won't be the only thing fans should look out for.

One return fans should expect this upcoming Monday show is the return of Gunther. The Ring General's last appearance was on the December 18, 2023, episode of WWE RAW, wherein he defeated The Miz for the title. During his appearance, he also entrusted Imperium to hold their own in his absence. It would be interesting to see what he would think of the current roster and who would be his next challenger.

Two tag team matches are also slated for tonight, with The Judgment Day included in both. Johnny Gargano and Tomasso Ciampa expressed their desires to challenge Finn Balor and Damian Priest for the Undisputed Tag Team titles. However, they will first face the other duo from the group, JD McDonagh and Dominik Mysterio.

As for the Undisputed Tag Team Champions, they have another duo in mind. One star adamant in joining The Judgment Day recently is R-Truth, but the stable is ensuring it won't be an easy path. One person who supports Truth is The Miz, and the newly reunited Awesome Truth is now set to face Finn Balor and Damian Priest on tonight's WWE RAW.

Finally, Seth Rollins is set to defend the World Heavyweight Championship again. This time around, he will defend it against Jinder Mahal, who recently gained popularity on the internet after an online clash with Tony Khan last week.

