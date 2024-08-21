Joe Hendry sends message after punching ticket to his first-ever WWE championship match 

TNA Wrestling star Joe Hendry secured a big win on the latest episode of WWE NXT, earning a title shot against Ethan Page at the upcoming NXT No Mercy Premium Live Event. The 36-year-old has taken to social media to share the official announcement.

On the August 20, 2024 installment of the white-and-gold brand, Hendry battled Wes Lee, and Pete Dunne in a Triple Threat Match to determine the number one contender for The All Ego's NXT Title. In the closing moments of the bout, when Page distracted the referee, Trick Williams delivered a Trick Shot on Dunne, and The Prestigious One punched his ticket for the No Mercy PLE.

Joe Hendry will now face Ethan Page for the NXT Championship at No Mercy on Sunday, September 1, 2024. Breaking his silence, the TNA Wrestling star took to X (fka Twitter) to ask the WWE Universe a question ahead of his first-ever singles title match in the Stamford-based promotion:

"WWE No Mercy - NXT Title Match. Who believes? 👏 👏," he wrote.

Joe Hendry says he isn't giving up on a dream match against WWE legend

The Prestigious One recently claimed that a massive showdown against John Cena isn't out of the question. During an appearance on the Gabby AF podcast, Joe Hendry recounted a conversation he had with The Cenation Leader when he was fifteen years old.

Later, in an interview with Metro.co.uk, the 36-year-old TNA Wrestling star stated that he is not ruling out a dream match against John Cena, now that he has been making appearances on the NXT brand.

"Are you going to tell me that it’s impossible for me to face John Cena? You can’t tell me it’s impossible, because there would have been people that told me that last week was impossible," Hendry said.

It will be interesting to see Joe Hendry conclude his tenure with TNA Wrestling and join the sports entertainment giant full-time if he were to defeat Ethan Page for the NXT Championship at No Mercy.

