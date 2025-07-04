John Cena accused of getting three huge stars fired from WWE by wrestling veteran

John Cena is currently atop the mountain in WWE as the Undisputed Champion. Although he remains a beloved figure backstage in the company, on a recent podcast, RVD claimed that Cena might have been behind the releases of Matt Cardona, Nic Nemeth, and Claudio Castagnoli from WWE in recent years.

In the build-up to his Night of Champions 2025 match against CM Punk, John Cena cut a scathing promo on SmackDown a few weeks ago that got the fans buzzing. One of the highlights of the promo was The Leader of Cenation namedropping the likes of Cardona, Nemeth, and AEW star Castagnoli.

It soon gave way to speculation regarding what prompted Cena to name these three stars specifically. On the latest edition of his One of a Kind podcast, RVD discussed the same. The wrestling veteran stated that John Cena might have namedropped the three stars as he may have been behind their exits from WWE.

"Maybe those were guys that Cena got fired from WWE,” said RVD.

John Cena addresses his impending retirement

In a recent interview while promoting his new movie, Heads of State, Cena spoke about his current WWE run and made it clear that he was firm about retiring for good in December this year. Furthermore, he also assured fans that he will bring his A-game no matter what until the day he hangs up his wrestling boots.

"No, it is. It's my final time. I'm done in December. I think the one common thread you'll find in me for 25 years is I will give you my absolute best. So, regardless of what the TV shows dole out and how we try to entertain audiences, I will leave nothing on the cam. I will leave everything on the cam," Cena said.

Following his win over CM Punk at Night of Champions, The Leader of Cenation is now set to defend his gold against Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam 2025.

