John Cena acknowledges his beatdown at the hands of 20-time champion on WWE RAW

In a hilarious segment on this week's Monday Night RAW, WWE legend John Cena was taken out by the 20-time champion.

The name in question is The Miz, who has made it big in the Stamford-based promotion by winning the WWE Championship (two times), the Intercontinental Championship (eight times), the United States Championship (two times), and the Tag Team Championship (eight times).

The A-Lister and The Leader of Cenation share a rich rivalry that goes back over a decade for the world championship. The 46-year-old is on a long two-month schedule with the WWE, which also saw him host the 2023 Payback PLE.

During this week's edition of RAW, The Miz expressed he was furious over his big upset at the hands of LA Knight, with Cena being the Special Guest Referee for the match.

The 20-time champion introduced John Cena on the Red brand and pretended to attack him, but no one was in the ring. The Miz fooled the audience by depicting he had the last laugh on the 16-time champion with a Skull Crushing Finale.

A few moments ago, The Leader of Cenation took to Instagram to acknowledge and appreciate his beat-down at the hands of The Miz on WWE RAW.

John Cena shared a heartwarming message for WWE fans in India ahead of Superstar Spectacle show

The multi-time World Champion will be in India for the WWE Superstar Spectacle show at Gachibowli Stadium, Hyderabad, on September 8.

In a tag team contest, Cena will team up with Seth Rollins to take on Imperium's Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser. Ahead of the 46-year-old legend's appearance for the live show, he sent a heartfelt message to wrestling fans in India.

He wrote:

"I cannot express how grateful I am to the @WWE & #WWEUniverse for this opportunity. #WWESuperstarSpectacle will be an experience that means the world to me, excited to get to @WWEIndia! 🇮🇳."

It will be exciting to see The Champ return to the subcontinent for the Superstar Spectacle show after 17 years.

