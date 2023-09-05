John Cena shares a heartfelt message with WWE fans in India ahead of Superstar Spectacle

The multi-time World Champion John Cena is set to step foot on Indian soil at Gachibowli Indoor Stadium on September 8 for the WWE Superstar Spectacle show.

In 2006, The Leader of Cenation came to India and addressed that fans in the country were the best crowd he had ever witnessed. In a resurfaced video on the internet, the 46-year-old stated he would fly back to the United States only to tell Vince McMahon to have a show in India.

John Cena will team up with World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins to take on Imperium members Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci in a tag team bout.

Ahead of the WWE Superstar Spectacle show, he took to Twitter to share that he was grateful to the Stamford-based organization for giving him the opportunity. The 46-year-old legend also stated that a live event in India would be an experience that would mean the world to him.

The Miz pretended to fight John Cena on this week's WWE RAW

On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, The Miz left fans bewildered when he took out an invisible Cena.

The A-Lister on Payback after RAW was fuming over his match against LA Knight, which also saw the 16-time World Champion as the special guest referee. The match resulted in Knight picking up the win over the 42-year-old star.

Last night on the Red brand show, The Miz introduced John Cena, but the latter did not appear. In a hilarious segment, he fooled the crowd, pretended to fight Cena, and put him down with a Skull-Crushing Finale.

When Cena came to India last time, he was a rookie star and received a pop that he could never imagine. But after 17 years, the former world champion will return to the subcontinent as one of the greatest legends in the wrestling industry, and fans are ready to give him a thunderous and hellacious pop in the stadium.

