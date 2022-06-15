John Cena on being ridiculed for his 'uniform' in WWE

John Cena has had several looks during his 20 years in WWE, and he's adding another one for his upcoming return on the June 27th episode of RAW.

Cena has been the subject of jokes throughout his career, with The Rock claiming he looked like a bowl of Fruity Pebbles and countless fans poking fun at his jean shorts. Through it all, Cena stayed true to himself and never changed.

John took to Twitter today to address how people have mocked his 'uniform' over the years. Cena stated that he's never given up on being himself and the new merchandise reflects that. The new merch is in 8-bit video game style and features Cena's famous catchphrases.

"What we wear is an extension of us. In 20 years I have been ridiculed countelss times about my 'uniform' but I would #NeverGiveUp on being ME. Here's to ALL of us who can refuse to sacrifice who we are to please those who don't undestand us." - tweeted Cena.

John Cena wears a different type of uniform in Hollywood

The 17-time champion has been sporting a new uniform as of late. He was cast as Peacemaker in DC's The Suicide Squad and is now the lead in a HBO Max series based around the character. John Cena knew that the Peacemaker character was new to many fans and refused to take off the uniform during interviews.

In an interview with People Magazine, he said the reason behind staying in uniform was to leave an impression on the fans. He even compared it to his approach in WWE:

“It’s very similar to the approach that I use with the WWE when I was performing full-time there. I would be in all interviews in the John Cena outfit of a ball cap, T-shirt, shorts and wristbands. People began to associate that character and become familiar with that character. That’s just the same approach I used in Peacemake. I wanted the audience to be familiar with Peacemaker.”

The 45-year-old will make his return to WWE on the 27th of June. It will be 20 years to the day since he debuted on SmackDown to challenge Kurt Angle with the infamous "ruthless aggression" promo.

