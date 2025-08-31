John Cena attending controversial figure's birthday prompts comment from WWE veteran (Exclusive)

WWE star John Cena recently attended the 80th birthday celebration of Vince McMahon, which caused quite a buzz in the pro-wrestling circles. According to wrestling veteran Vince Russo, this points towards a unique kind of loyalty.

Speaking about this topic on this week's episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, host Dr. Chris Featherstone explained how Mr. McMahon enjoys loyalty from the stars he helped build, like John Cena. He also mentioned how, despite the legal issues McMahon is facing, this loyalty is unlikely to fade, considering how Cena might view McMahon as a father figure.

According to Vince Russo, however, Cena is more grateful for the success he gained with the help of Vince McMahon. The WWE veteran said:

"Chris you are talking two completely different things. Bro the dude that killed the four students in Idaho, Kohberger, okay? Bro you know his parents are going to stick to him no matter what. He brutally killed 4 innocent college students, you know that. Bro that's a blood connection... These people are, 'We owe our life to you because you made us X amount of dollars.' Bro to me, those are two totally different things."

The WWE veteran thinks John Cena is conflicted about his loyalties

According to Vince Russo, even stars like John Cena probably question their allegiance to Vince McMahon.

Speaking on the same episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, the WWE veteran said:

"When you look at Miz who was there, when you look at 'Taker, when you look at Cena, I am sure, bro, they are looking at their lives and saying 'We would not have what we have if it wasn't for Vince McMahon.' Without a shadow of a doubt, John Cena is saying, 'I would not be in movies, I would not have a billion dollars, we would not have what we have if it were not for this man.' But, on the other side, okay, bro, yes, but look at who this man is, and look at some of the things that this man has done."

It remains to be seen if John Cena will also comment on this down the line.

