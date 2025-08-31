John Cena is conflicted about his loyalties, says WWE veteran (Exclusive)

WWE legend John Cena reportedly attended Vince McMahon's 80th birthday party. According to wrestling veteran Vince Russo, this points towards his conflicted perspective about his loyalty to his former boss.

Ad

It is no secret that Vince McMahon played a major role behind The Cenation Leader's rise in the pro wrestling industry. Furthermore, his prominence in Hollywood was also a result of his working with McMahon. Vince Russo believes that while the former WWE CEO is surrounded by legal issues at the moment, it does not change the fact that Cena is grateful to him.

Speaking on the latest episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, Russo stated:

Ad

Trending

"When you look at Miz who was there, when you look at 'Taker, when you look at Cena, I am sure, bro, they are looking at their lives and saying 'We would not have what we have if it wasn't for Vince McMahon.' Without a shadow of a doubt, John Cena is saying, 'I would not be in movies, I would not have a billion dollars, we would not have what we have if it were not for this man.' But, on the other side, okay, bro, yes, but look at who this man is, and look at some of the things that this man has done."

Ad

Ad

Another WWE star refused to comment on the party

Apart from John Cena, Drew McIntyre was also present at Vince McMahon's 80th birthday party.

However, McIntyre remained elusive when asked to provide details about the event during a conversation with Adam Glyn on Adam's Apple. He said:

"I’m not going to comment on it on the internet, am I?” he said.

Ad

For now, only time will tell if any other WWE star who attended the party will comment on it in the coming weeks.

If you use any quotes from the first half of the article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubhajit Deb Shubhajit is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on WWE news. He has a Master's degree in English and has been working in his current role for over 2 years.



A fan of pro wrestling since childhood, Shubhajit decided to start creating content on the sport out of passion. Before covering a piece of news or rumor, he conducts thorough research, ensuring information in his work is reliable and completely accurate.



Although Shubhajit admires numerous pro wrestlers, his current favorite is WWE superstar Drew McIntyre. He is fond of The Scottish Warrior’s character work and innovative quips.



If there is one storyline he can work on in WWE, Shubhajit would book Roman Reigns’ future with The Bloodline following WrestleMania XL, where he lost to Cody Rhodes. He would have Reigns’ stablemates excommunicate him, laying the foundation for a gimmick change for the former. After Reigns’ exit from the faction, Shubhajit would portray him as an anti-hero trying hard to claw his way back up to the top.



Apart from reporting on pro wrestling, Shubhajit enjoys competitive gaming and reading. Know More