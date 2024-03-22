John Cena brainwashed young stars at his gym to protect his spot in the company, claims ex-WWE star

John Cena has put WWE on the map for many of the current generation as a large section of the fan base acknowledges the Leader of Cenation. However, a former star made some bold claims about the Hollywood star.

Almost a decade ago, Ryback feuded with John Cena after he turned heel following WrestleMania in New Jersey. The Big Guy was in a program with the Leader of Cenation before other stars in the promotion claimed the top spot.

During a live stream on Ryback TV, The Big Guy made some major claims regarding John Cena and how he used to brainwash and manipulate young stars from FCW at his gym to stay at the top in WWE:

"I've talked about this before, [John] Cena orchestrated that the FCW talent at the time start working out at his gym, which by the way we're all athletes and we all know how to work out. What he wanted to do was, he brainwashed a bunch of the young guys to look up to him. So that he can manipulate them and politic-wise where people didn't want to challenge him for his spot because he became buddy-buddy with them."

He revealed why he kept his distance from John Cena.

"This is one reason I didn't become a buddy, I got the f**k out of there. I saw what was going on a million miles away and all the guys that he came up, it was all buddy-buddy with them while he still wanted to hold his spot. He knew there was a whole crop of guys that could potentially take his spot. He buddy-buddied up with them where nobody really challenged him." (From 0:50 to 1:35)

John Cena and two other WWE legends could reportedly appear at WrestleMania XL

Several WWE legends, including John Cena, have been making sporadic appearances for the company. However, the new generation and the next generation are the current focus of the management under Triple H's new WWE regime.

Nevertheless, the company has big plans for the biggest WrestleMania of all time, and they are planning a handful of appearances. According to WON, John Cena, 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin, and The Undertaker are set to appear at the event.

Expand Tweet

Currently, no creative plans have been mentioned, but the belief is that these WWE legends will have something to do in the first week of April 2024 in Philadelphia.

What are your thoughts on John Cena? Sound off!

If you use any quotes from the article, please credit Ryback TV and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Cody Rhodes was NOT A MISTAKE. Go back to the day he was born by clicking HERE

Poll : Do you want John Cena to compete at WrestleMania XL? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion