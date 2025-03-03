John Cena finally breaks silence after his heel turn at WWE Elimination Chamber

John Cena has shared his first message after his shocking actions at the Elimination Chamber: Toronto Premium Live Event. The 47-year-old superstar won the 2025 Men's Elimination Chamber Match and earned a shot at Cody Rhodes' Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41.

Ad

After the match, he came face-to-face with The American Nightmare. However, he shockingly hit Cody with a low blow after the 39-year-old refused to sell his soul to The Final Boss. The heel turn shook the entire professional wrestling industry and formed an unlikely alliance between Cena, The Rock, and Travis Scott.

On X (FKA Twitter), the 16-time World Champion shared his first message after turning heel. While he did post on Instagram after the heel turn, Cena had been silent on X until now.

Ad

Trending

"Have the discipline to do what needs to be done, especially when you don’t feel like it," he wrote.

Check out John Cena's post below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Dave Meltzer comments on John Cena's heel turn

Following John Cena's shocking heel turn, veteran journalist Dave Meltzer wondered if this was the idea all along. He said that The Franchise Player was originally set to chase his 17th world championship as a babyface.

Speaking on the Wrestling Observer Radio, he discussed the angle and praised the entire show. Meltzer said:

"I don't know if this was always going to be the plan or it was something that I'm sure we'll know tomorrow. You know as far as like, 'Was it always going to be a Cena turn on Cody? Or was it because The Rock put himself in?' I mean, you know, because the big thing originally was the idea of Cena going for the 17th World Championship, which is sort of [a] babyface thing. Umm, but they did this, and I thought it was shocking in a good way. So I mean, overall, you know, I thought it was an awesome show."

Ad

Cena will face Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41 for the Undisputed WWE Championship. It will be interesting to see how this rivalry develops after his shocking heel turn.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Did a WWE Hall of Famer predict John Cena's heelish ways long ago? More details HERE.