John Cena breaks silence after major WWE announcement

After this week's episode of WWE NXT, multi-time world champion John Cena broke his silence over accompanying a young talent next week.

The star in question is Carmelo Hayes who recently lost his NXT Championship to Ilja Dragunov at No Mercy. On this week's edition of NXT, the 29-year-old star was confronted by Bron Breakker.

Breakker tried to convince Hayes to join him on the heel side, but the latter was stubbornly opposed to the idea. After this interaction, WWE NXT announced that the two men will face each other next week and re-ignite their rivalry on TV.

Hayes then stated that John Cena would be on NXT next week in his corner to support him. The situation did not sit well with Roman Reigns and, by his order, Paul Heyman will be on Breakker's side.

The Leader of Cenation is excited to be in Carmelo Hayes' corner next week on NXT and shared gratitude with the star.

"N-X-T! N-X-T! N-X-T! Thank you to @Carmelo_WWE for the opportunity to be there LIVE on @WWENXT on what will be a CANNOT MISS show on Tuesday! C U Then!!! #WWENXT," he wrote.

Check out Cena's tweet below:

John Cena says he has unfinished business with Roman Reigns

The last time The Leader of Cenation and The Tribal Chief locked horns was at SummerSlam 2021 for the Undisputed Universal Championship, as the latter star took home the win.

Currently, the 46-year-old legend and LA Knight are involved in a program with The Bloodline's Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa. The four men have a tag team match at Fastlane 2023.

In an interview with The Bump, Cena addressed the unfinished business he still has with The Bloodline and Roman Reigns.

"I did get a fair fight. I finished second, which isn't too bad. As long as you're in WWE, it's unfinished business. As long as you're here, there's another match, there is another chance, there is another day. So there's unfinished business? Sure, of course," he said.

Only time will tell if Cena will challenge Roman Reigns to become a 17-time World Champion.

