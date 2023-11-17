John Cena breaks silence after his newest project outside of WWE got announced 

WWE Superstar and Hollywood sensation John Cena recently broke his silence after his newest project was announced.

Cena has been a part of World Wrestling Entertainment for over two decades, during which he became one of the most decorated superstars in the business by winning several titles, including 16 world championships. The Cenation Leader recently made his return to SmackDown and also made appearances on different premium live events.

However, the SAG-AFTRA strike recently ended, and The Chain Gang Soldier had to leave the WWE Universe because of his commitments and contract as a Hollywood star.

John Cena is now set to host his very own talk show on Roku Originals called "What Drives You," where he will interact with other celebrity guests. You can read more about it here.

The 16-time World Champion recently took to Twitter to break his silence on his upcoming show. He seemed excited to start this new journey and thanked Roku for an incredible opportunity.

"Let’s find out what celebrities drive AND what drives them! Thank U @TheRokuChannel for this incredible opportunity to explore car culture, passion, and purpose! #WhatDrivesYou," Cena shared.

You can check out John Cena's tweet below:

A WWE Hall of Famer said he is a fan of John Cena

On a recent episode of the 83 Weeks podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff said that he has always been a fan of John Cena as a person and as a performer as well.

Bischoff also hailed Cena for making Solo Sikoa look like a million bucks against him at Crown Jewel 2023.

"I’ve always been a fan of John Cena’s, always, the person & the professional. Certainly the performer, John Cena. But, what a guy! I mean, he is not only putting people over, but he’s making them look like a million bucks in the process," Bischoff said. [H/T Wrestle Features]

The Cenation Leader recently teased his potential retirement from WWE. However, fans do not want him to hang up his boots before winning another world title. Let's see what the GOAT has planned for his future.

