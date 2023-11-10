Wrestling veteran reveals John Cena's impact on WWE during his recent short stint with the company

Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff recently unveiled what the former world champion John Cena is making young WWE Superstars look like.

The Leader of Cenation was on a two-month-long schedule with the company on Friday Night SmackDown. At Crown Jewel, the legend went on to face the youngest member of The Bloodline faction, Solo Sikoa.

The match was a horrible sight for the wrestling fans all over as they witnessed their beloved babyface getting mauled at the hands of The Enforcer. The 30-year-old star pinned Cena after delivering several brutal Samoan Spikes.

While speaking on the latest episode of the 83 Weeks podcast, Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff praised the multi-time world champion for putting over Solo Sikoa at WWE Crown Jewel 2023 and how he made the young star look like a "million bucks:"

"I’ve always been a fan of John Cena’s, always, the person & the professional. Certainly the performer, John Cena. But what a guy. I mean, he is not only putting people over, but he’s making them look like a million bucks in the process," he said. [H/T - Wrestle Features]

Expand Tweet

This is not the first time this year that the 46-year-old legend has put a young superstar over. At WrestleMania 39, Austin Theory also defeated Cena for the United States Championship.

John Cena revealed he underwent surgery by the end of his current WWE run

Since the 16-time World Champion came back to the Stamford-based promotion because of the SAG-AFTRA strike, his run seems to be over upon his latest update.

Cena took to social media to announce that he had arm surgery to fix some issues. He thanked Dr. Jeff Dugas and his team in Birmingham, Alabama, for the surgery and said that his arm is now "fixed, clean, and headed for therapy." He also said that he has another surgery scheduled.

Check out his tweet below:

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen if The Leader of Cenation has still got some gas in his tank to make a return one last time before he hangs his boots.

Do you think John Cena is making young WWE Superstars look like a million bucks? Sound off in the comments section below.

We asked Kane what he thinks of CM Punk coming to WWE right here