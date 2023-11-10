John Cena indicates he underwent surgery following the end of his current WWE run

It looks like John Cena's most recent run in WWE is officially over. The end of the SAG-AFTRA strike seemed to confirm his hiatus, while the Hollywood star has posted an update on social media that leaves no doubts.

Cena took to Twitter to thank orthopedic surgeon Jeff Dugas and his team in Birmingham, Alabama. The 16-time world champion stated that his arm is "fixed, clean, and headed for therapy," indicating that he had surgery to sort out some issues with his arms. Another one is scheduled, as per his tweet.

Check out what Cena tweeted:

"Thank you @JeffDugasMD and your entire team in Birmingham! One arm fixed, clean & headed for therapy … one arm left to go! Thank you again and see you ASAP for the next one!!"

As of now, it isn't known what problem The Cenation Leader had in his arms and if it affected his recent in-ring performances. Whatever the case may have been, Sportskeeda Wrestling wishes John Cena a speedy recovery as he returns to Hollywood.

John Cena got destroyed by Solo Sikoa at WWE Crown Jewel

WWE's primary goal from Cena's recent run on SmackDown was to elevate multiple stars on the blue brand, with the 16-time world champion doing just that. He teamed with LA Knight to defeat Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa at Fastlane, helping The Megastar enter a feud with Roman Reigns ahead of Crown Jewel.

John Cena faced Sikoa at the Saudi Arabia premium live event, where he put over The Enforcer with zero hesitation. Rikishi's son obliterated the WWE legend throughout the match and laid him out with several Samoan spikes. This was the biggest win of Solo Sikoa's career.

Following his big defeat, Cena has teased retirement through many different avenues. It isn't known if the former United States Champion will wrestle again, especially after the medical procedure he seemingly went through.

