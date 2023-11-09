Did John Cena subtly confirm his WWE retirement? Analyzing cryptic post

Ever since his devastating loss at Crown Jewel, John Cena's status within the Stamford-based promotion has remained uncertain. The Cenation Leader had previously shared cryptic posts on his Instagram, seemingly hinting at or teasing his retirement following his defeat.

However, a recent cryptic post from John Cena has led fans to believe that the 16-time World Champion may subtly be confirming his retirement.

The belief stems from Cena's latest Instagram post, where the multi-time World Champion shared a Looney Tunes post-credit picture with the message "The End." This led fans to speculate that Cena's career might now be at an end, following his disappointing loss at Crown Jewel.

This doesn't seem to be the case, however, as Cena's post could be an indication of the conclusion of the SAG-AFTRA strike involving Hollywood actors, which came to an end just a few hours ago.

For those unaware, the main reason for Cena's recent appearances in the company has been attributed to this strike. Also, Cena had previously confirmed that his current run would conclude with the end of the strike. It would appear, then, that the 16-time World Champion's "The End" post is about the the end of the strike and, subsequently, the end of his current run in the company, and not his career.

It will be intriguing to see how events unfold and what plans WWE has for The Cenation Leader upon his anticipated return to the company, possibly for next year's WrestleMania.

John Cena seemingly puts over LA Knight & Solo Sikoa in his recent run

John Cena's recent stint in the company has not only proven profitable for the Stamford-based promotion financially, but has also significantly elevated the positions of Solo Sikoa and LA Knight within the company.

Since making his comeback a few months ago, Cena has played a pivotal role alongside The Megastar, commencing with his role as a Special Guest Referee at Payback this year during Knight's match against The Miz. Subsequently, both Knight and Cena teamed up to confront and defeat The Bloodline at Fastlane 2023.

Moreover, his singles match against The Bloodline's Enforcer at Crown Jewel 2023 culminated in a devastating loss for Cena but established Sikoa as a dominant force in the company. A victory against John Cena is an achievement that easily positions The Enforcer of The Bloodline as a potential singles champion on the main roster.

With Cena's future appearances uncertain, it will certainly be compelling to observe how the trajectories of Knight and Sikoa unfold in the wake of his absence.

