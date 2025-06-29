John Cena breaks silence after WWE Night of Champions

Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena recently took to social media to break his silence after facing CM Punk. The two stars locked horns at the Night of Champions Premium Live Event.

Ad

In the main event of the show, John Cena went one-on-one against CM Punk with the gold on the line. Both stars put on an incredible display of action inside the squared circle, and for the most part, it was a back-and-forth affair. In the last stages of the match, Cena accidentally hit the referee. Punk then hit the GTS on his opponent and went in for a pin. However, there was no official in the ring.

Ad

Trending

The Best in the World asked for a new referee, but much to everyone's surprise, Seth Rollins and his stablemates came out instead. As Rollins was about to cash in his Money in the Bank contract, Cena stood up and stopped him in his tracks. Amid all this chaos, the match ultimately ended in the 17-time world champion's favor, as he pinned Punk after The Visionary hit him with the briefcase.

Ad

Following the show, John Cena recently took to Instagram to upload a cryptic post featuring retired NBA player Metta World Peace (aka Metta Sandiford-Artest) from his days with the Los Angeles Lakers. The Undisputed WWE Champion could also be breaking his silence with this post, seemingly wanting "world peace" amid the ongoing troubles in the world.

One wrong move ended his WWE career - Watch Now!

Check out his Instagram post below.

Ad

Seth Rollins' stablemate sent a message after interfering in John Cena vs. CM Punk at WWE Night of Champions

Seth Rollins' stablemate, Bronson Reed, took to X/Twitter to reply to a fan who highlighted that The Auszilla could not hit a Tsunami on John Cena at Night of Champions. The 36-year-old suggested that there was still some time left for him to cross paths with Cena again before his retirement.

Ad

"There's still time," Reed wrote.

Check out his post below.

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for John Cena's Undisputed WWE Title reign going forward.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aashrit Satija Aashrit Satija is from New Delhi, India, and is a dynamic writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. With a deep passion for professional wrestling, he expertly captures its essence through insightful analysis. Aashrit's articles have become a go-to source for fans, delivering the latest news.



His favorite WWE wrestlers are John Cena and Randy Orton. He is also a big football fan. His favorite team is Real Madrid and his favorite player is Cristiano Ronaldo.



His articulate writing style, extensive industry knowledge, and meticulous research ensure both entertainment and information for readers.



Engaging with the WWE community, Aashrit sparks meaningful discussions and fosters camaraderie. As a dedicated contributor, he continues to shape the narrative of this exhilarating sport, leaving a lasting impact through his eloquent prose and unwavering passion. Know More

These WWE moments were totally off-script - Check now!