John Cena breaks silence after WWE Night of Champions

Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena recently took to social media to break his silence after facing CM Punk. The two stars locked horns at the Night of Champions Premium Live Event.
In the main event of the show, John Cena went one-on-one against CM Punk with the gold on the line. Both stars put on an incredible display of action inside the squared circle, and for the most part, it was a back-and-forth affair. In the last stages of the match, Cena accidentally hit the referee. Punk then hit the GTS on his opponent and went in for a pin. However, there was no official in the ring.
The Best in the World asked for a new referee, but much to everyone's surprise, Seth Rollins and his stablemates came out instead. As Rollins was about to cash in his Money in the Bank contract, Cena stood up and stopped him in his tracks. Amid all this chaos, the match ultimately ended in the 17-time world champion's favor, as he pinned Punk after The Visionary hit him with the briefcase.
Following the show, John Cena recently took to Instagram to upload a cryptic post featuring retired NBA player Metta World Peace (aka Metta Sandiford-Artest) from his days with the Los Angeles Lakers. The Undisputed WWE Champion could also be breaking his silence with this post, seemingly wanting "world peace" amid the ongoing troubles in the world.
Check out his Instagram post below.
Seth Rollins' stablemate sent a message after interfering in John Cena vs. CM Punk at WWE Night of Champions
Seth Rollins' stablemate, Bronson Reed, took to X/Twitter to reply to a fan who highlighted that The Auszilla could not hit a Tsunami on John Cena at Night of Champions. The 36-year-old suggested that there was still some time left for him to cross paths with Cena again before his retirement.
"There's still time," Reed wrote.
Check out his post below.
It remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for John Cena's Undisputed WWE Title reign going forward.
