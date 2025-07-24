John Cena caught breaking character in non-WWE footage; wrestling legend at his hilarious best

John Cena is preparing for his rematch with Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam, where the two megastars will collide for the Undisputed WWE Championship. It is unclear how this bout will play out, but it is expected to be a must-watch affair.The Cenation Leader continues to share moments of his life outside WWE with his social media followers amid his retirement tour. In one of his videos on TikTok, Cena can be seen playing the piano and enjoying himself in an out-of-character moment.After realizing that a camera was filming him, he made the poker face that he has been using since he turned heel at Elimination Chamber in March. Cena seemingly did so because he is currently a heel on TV.The 17-time world champion had the same expression on his face during his title match with CM Punk at Night of Champions a month ago, but the latter was prepared and defended himself. However, this wasn't enough for The Second City Saint to beat Cena and become the new Undisputed WWE Champion.John Cena says facing The Rock one last time in WWE would be 'cool'The 17-time world champion recently appeared at the Denver Fan Expo. At the event, he opened up about the possibility of facing The Rock one last time before his farewell tour comes to an end in December 2025.John Cena called a potential match with The Final Boss 'fantasy booking' and admitted it would be 'cool'.&quot;Gosh, fantasy booking. For those who are not inside baseball, fantasy booking is when you take an idea in your head and you’re like, man, it would be cool if (…). That’s what I’m hearing here. Man, it would be cool if John Cena could fight The Rock one more time. That, to me, that would be cool,&quot; Cena said. [H/T: Sports Illustrated]The Rock has been away from WWE TV since March, and it is unclear when he will make his return to WWE.