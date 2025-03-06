John Cena caught breaking character after WWE Elimination Chamber in a viral photo

John Cena may have embraced the dark side but he is still a fan-favorite outside of WWE. He was recently seen breaking character in a viral photo.

Ad

The Cenation Leader's retirement tour took a massive turn at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event this past weekend. John Cena won the Men's Elimination Chamber Match after making CM Punk pass out with his STF submission move.

His victory secured him a WrestleMania 41 main event spot, but what happened next changed everything. John Cena sold his soul to The Rock after Cody Rhodes refused to accept The Final Boss' offer and turned heel on The American Nightmare.

Ad

Trending

John Cena, Travis Scott, and The Rock inflicted pain on Cody Rhodes, leaving him helpless, with his blood spilled all over the canvas.

After the show went off the air, The Franchise Player dropped the mic and walked out of the presser. He hasn't been seen on TV or in public ever since.

The Rock later revealed that Cena went to Africa to continue filming.

Earlier today, John Cena was snapped with some fans in Morocco, naturally breaking his character.

Ad

Check out the post below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

What's next for Cody Rhodes ahead of WWE WrestleMania 41?

Cody Rhodes is set to appear on SmackDown this week to address the events that transpired at WWE Elimination Chamber.

The American Nightmare also reportedly suffered a legitimate injury during the vicious beatdown. But it wasn't John Cena who hurt him. According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, Travis Scott accidentally gave Cody Rhodes a busted eardrum and a black eye.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Unseen footage of the rapper throwing stiff punches at Rhodes has surfaced online and went viral soon.

It's WrestleMania XL season all over again, with The American Nightmare not having many friends left on his side to count on in his battle against a mega-heel.

Will Randy Orton help Cody Rhodes put down The Rock and John Cena? Only time will tell.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback