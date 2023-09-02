John Cena comments on his new role in WWE following his return on SmackDown

John Cena returned to WWE on the latest episode of SmackDown and announced that he'll have a special role at Payback.

The 16-time world champion was last seen at Money in the Bank, where he made a surprise appearance and revealed that he wanted to bring WrestleMania to London. Grayson Waller then confronted him, and things turned physical. He kicked off the Friday Night Show this week and stated that he'll be the host of Payback, which will take place on Saturday night.

After SmackDown ended, John Cena took to Twitter to share that he's grateful for the opportunity and is preparing to host his first Premium Live Event.

"Grateful for every moment and ready for anything. Preparing for my first time hosting a WWE PLE tomorrow night at WWE Payback," wrote Cena.

Expand Tweet

John Cena was involved in a confrontation with Jimmy Uso on SmackDown

The multi-time WWE Champion entered the arena to a huge pop on the blue brand. He's one of the biggest names ever coming out of professional wrestling, and the fans were very excited to see him.

After John Cena announced that he would be hosting Payback, he was confronted by Jimmy Uso, who came out with a new theme song. The latter got in the ring and claimed that Cena is similar to Roman Reigns in that both take from everyone and give nothing back.

He then pointed out that The Cenation Leader is different because he does it with a smile.

Expand Tweet

Cena clapped back at Jimmy Uso by telling him that the wrong Uso quit. The former Bloodline member tried to hit Cena with a superkick, but the WWE legend caught his leg and took him out with an Attitude Adjustment.

What do you think Cena will do at Payback? Sound off in the comments below!

Who is Ludwig Kaiser from Imperium dating? See him blushing right here