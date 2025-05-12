John Cena considered for a faction with three female WWE stars

John Cena brought out an evil side of himself during his WWE retirement tour. His recent actions seem to have caught the attention of a SmackDown Superstar.

The Cenation Leader successfully made his first title defense against Randy Orton at the Backlash Premium Live Event on May 10.

The two men pushed each other to their limits in a match filled with interferences and shenanigans.

The distraction proved too much for The Viper, as The Franchise Player used unfair means to retain his title.

After the show, Chelsea Green took to her official X/Twitter handle to share a photo of John Cena making a "shush" gesture, which she normally uses as part of her gimmick.

Green said she would consider Cena for a role as Secret Hervice Slaygent with Piper Niven and Alba Fyre.

"Alright @JohnCena, we will officially consider you for position of Secret Hervice Slaygent C… please give us 7-10 business days to review your application," she wrote.

Chelsea Green is known for her witty remarks, and her recent tweet was the most recent example of her tongue-in-cheek comment.

What's next for John Cena as Undisputed WWE Champion?

WWE appears to have planted the seeds for a match between John Cena and R-Truth.

During the Backlash post-show press conference, R-Truth got under the Cenation Leader's skin and paid the price.

Cena hit him with an Attitude Adjustment onto the table before leaving the room.

With Saturday Night's Main Event coming up in a few weeks, rumor has it that John Cena's next Undisputed WWE Championship defense will be against R-Truth.

This will mark their first singles meeting in almost 14 years. R-Truth has defeated The Cenation Leader quite a few times in the past.

Will he do the unthinkable and end the fairytale run of a 17-time World Champion? Only time will tell.

